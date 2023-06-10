Former Meridian resident Dr. Onome Titi Okurume was awarded her doctoral degree, Doctor of Nursing Practice Executive Track, from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing during a May 25 commencement ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland.
A resident of Alaska, Okurume is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the Veterans Affairs Alaska Health Clinic in Anchorage.
Okurume spent her childhood in Meridian, graduating from St. Patrick Catholic School and attending other local schools, including Carver Middle School and Lamar School. She returned to the community to attend Meridian Community College, earning her associate’s degree in nursing from the college in 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2011.
In 2017, Okurume was awarded her Master of Science in Nursing in Advanced Practice, Psychiatric, from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, an international honor society for nurses.
Okurume is the daughter of Meridian resident Ruth Helen Kesiena Jones Okurume and the late Dr. Godwin E. Okurume. She is the granddaughter of the late Robert Lindsay Jones and the late Maggie Mae Hall Jones Nash, both of Meridian, and the late James Okurume and the late Comfort Okurume of Nigeria. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Wesley Hall and the late Viola Johnson Hall and the late Letcher Jones and the late Willie Jones, all of Meridian.
