Meridian Community College Vice President for Engagement Dr. Cedric Gathings received the 2023 Mississippi Community College Student Affairs Association Leadership Award.
The award, which was announced at the association’s yearly gathering in Sentatobia, salutes outstanding administrators who work in the student affairs arena in Mississippi’s 15 community and junior colleges.
Dr. Gathings was applauded for his significant impact at MCC with his focus on students’ needs.
“Under his direction, MCC has implemented such measures as providing student transportation between campus buildings, offering resources for students in need, overseeing the full implementation of a food pantry, and extending operational hours for student facilities,” said MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner.
Dr. Gathings also initiated the creation of Parent Services and Student Support in response to national trends indicating that schools must engage support systems around their students to help them succeed.
Humbled by the recognition, Dr. Gathings was grateful to receive the award and credited his MCC colleagues.
“I am blessed to work with people who care about students, especially those who work in student affairs,” he said. “We reimagined student processes and have built a level of trust so we will be able to give the best to our students.”
Raised in Okolona as one of eight brothers in a family that valued success and hard work, Dr. Gathings attended Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he graduated in 1996 with an associate of arts degree to become an elementary school teacher. He continued his studies at Delta State University, completing a bachelor of science degree in social science in 1998 and, one year later, finished his master of education degree in sociology.
In December 2021, Dr. Gathings received his doctorate in higher education from Concordia University. At CU, he studied the short-term adaptations of faculty as they confronted the challenges of COVID-19.
He came to his current role at MCC in August 2021 following employment at East Mississippi Community College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Mississippi University for Women and Marshall University.
Dr. Gathings and his wife, Kim, have two sons and a daughter, and the family lives in Lauderdale County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.