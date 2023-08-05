Three Meridian Community College students recently earned four Top 10 awards during the Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate National Conference competition.
Sabien Lyons placed second in the cyber security category. Lyons also teamed up with Justin Pugh, and the two won second place in the network design category. Pugh also won ninth place in the help desk category, and Stephen Milling won ninth place in the project management category.
Hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, the annual conference gives FBLA members from colleges and universities nationwide an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills. FBLA is the largest business career and technical student organization in the world. The collegiate division is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members for careers in business-related fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.