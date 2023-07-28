MCC student hopes to pursue career in forensic science

Meridian Community College student Jasmyne McDonald is moving toward her goal of a career in forensic science.
Influenced by her dad, who served in the military and law enforcement, McDonald aspires to work at the FBI ultimately.
“It’s exciting,” she said of that line of work. “And being a woman going into that field also makes it more exciting. It shocks people for sure.”
McDonald is a 19-year-old sophomore looking forward to the start of fall semester on Aug. 14, planning on continuing her path of success.
“I definitely enjoyed my freshman year at MCC,” McDonald said, noting that she was named to the President’s List with her 4.0-grade point average earlier this spring.
“I got a good foundation of what kind of student I want to be,” she said, noting that she is also active on campus from being a student recruiter to the basketball team manager to a Baptist Student Union member. McDonald also works part-time as a shift leader at a local fast-food restaurant.
One of the reasons she chose MCC for her higher education start was because of a visit by MCC students and recruiters to her high school.
“I had wanted to go to a university first until I had my Eagle Experience at West Lauderdale,” she explained. “I got to thinking about it, and then I was sure that MCC was for me.”
While McDonald is uncertain about her next academic destination, having looked at Texas A&M and Albany State University, she appreciates MCC for providing affordable education and connecting with faculty and staff who care about students’ success.
