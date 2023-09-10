Meridian Community College will hold a ceremony in observance of POW-MIA Recognition Day to commemorate the nation's service members who are prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home.
The event is Friday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m. at the flag plaza in front of Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
The U.S. Congress proclaimed National POW/MIA Recognition Day, one of the six national observances when the POW/MIA Flag can be flown.
This year's ceremony will mark the MCC's fifth occasion where the campus and community pause to remember these servicemen and women. The POW/MIA flag features a white disk bearing a black silhouette, a man's bust, a watchtower with a guard on patrol, and a strand of barbed wire. The white letters POW and MIA, with a white five-pointed star in between, stand out above the disk. Below the disk is a black and white wreath with the motto, "You Are Not Forgotten."
Shaquita Hopson Alfonso, MCC associate director of veterans and military services and C2C coach, is the event's coordinator. She noted it's important to remember the American prisoners of war, those missing in action, and their families.
To learn more, visit meridiancc.edu/vets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.