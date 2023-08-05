Meridian Community College’s soccer pitch, gym and fitness center recently served as a temporary home base for the traveling Genesis Drum and Bugle Corp, a World Class competitive junior drum and bugle corps based in Austin, Texas.
Michael Thompson, MCC vice president for academic affairs, said the group was to practice at another venue on its way to its next performance in Georgia, but that site was unavailable. That’s when MCC stepped in and offered its facilities for the non-profit group to practice.
More than 100 members of the team stopped at MCC to rehearse. Members are between the ages of 17 and 21 and have experience in brass, percussion, color guard and marching band. Genesis performs in Drum Corps International competition.
