Meridian Community College’s Campus Life will host a blood drive in front of Graham Gymnasium on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
MCC has a proud tradition of giving back to the community in many ways, and the blood drive is just one way to help ensure our community has everything it needs, said Kelli Wallace, director of housing and student activities.
Donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card from Mississippi Blood Services.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will save time. Participants can make an appointment by going to meridiancc.edu/blood.
For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.