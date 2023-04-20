Meridian resident Luke Lott, an education major at Mississippi State University, is the recipient of a 2023 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE).
In addition to the $500 scholarship, Lott also received a complimentary membership to MPE for his first year of teaching. Lott is a four-year member of the Mississippi State University co-ed spirit squad and provides swimming lessons at the Sanderson Center on the campus of Mississippi State University.
Founded in 1979, Mississippi Professional Educators offers an annual scholarship to a MPE student member from each School of Education at Mississippi’s 15 public and private institutions of higher learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.