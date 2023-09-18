September is national Voter Registration Month, and the east central Mississippi chapter of the League of Women Voters is working to help residents register to vote in the upcoming general election.The nonpartisan organization is set to hold several events over the next month to provide residents with information about where to vote, Mississippi’s voter ID laws and what rights they have as voters.
On Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day, the League will hold voter registration events at both Mississippi State University-Meridian and Meridian Community College to make it easy for people in the community to register ahead of the November election.
League of Women Voters-East Central Mississippi President Andrea Germany said many residents simply don’t get asked to register and aren’t aware of the deadlines.
“Approximately 60% of eligible voters are never asked to register and, consequently, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they either miss the registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register,” she said. “As a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated every September, National Voter Registration Day provides an intentional, recurring opportunity to register before the next election. The League wants to make sure no one misses the opportunity to cast their ballot.”
Those planning to vote in the general election, which is set for Nov. 7, have until Oct. 10 to register or update their existing voter registration if their address has changed. The League plans to continue hosting voter registration events up until the deadline.
After the Oct. 10 deadline, the League of Women Voters plans to shift gears toward educating residents about where to go on Election Day, what to bring and the process of receiving a ballot and casting their vote.
Churches, schools, civic organizations and other groups interested in hosting a voter registration event with the League of Women Voters can email lwvecm@gmail.com or find the organization on Facebook.
