The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept 6
- Public drunk and disorderly conduct — 1047 County Road 83, New Albany
- Domestic violence — 56015 West Gate Hills Rd., Meridian
- Willful trespassing and disturbance of business — homeless
- Possession of marijuana — 2753 Highway 513, Quitman
- Simple assault threat, stalking, trespassing and disturbance of business — 7046 County Road 670, Quitman
- DUI other — 5115 Kings Oasis Way, Memphis, Tennessee
Sept 7
- Shoplifting — 4389 Blue Top Rd., Meridian
- Disturbance of a business, trespassing and disorderly conduct — homeless
- Shoplifting x2 and willful trespassing — 148 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept 6
- Commercial burglary — 800 block of Front Street Ext. at 7:35 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 600 block of 21st St. at 3:25 p.m.
- Residential burglary — 1600 block of 25th Ave. at 3:32 p.m.
- Residential burglary — 1100 block of 15th St. at 5:12 p.m.
Sept 7
- Commercial burglary — 800 block of Highway 19 N. at 2:56 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept 6
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Trafficking in controlled substances
- Controlled substance: illegal possession and controlled substance-sell, transfer, possess w/
- Warrant service
Sept 7
- Public drunk
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Trafficking in controlled substances x3
- Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute possess w/ and felon in possession of a firearm
- Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute possess w/
- Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute possess w/ and felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of stolen firearm and contempt of court for failure to appear
- DUI third offense or greater
- DUI first offense and no/expired driver’s license
Sept 8
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept 6
- False pretenses — Virginia Dr.
Sept 7
- Profanity/drunkenness in public — Suqualena Rd.
- Receiving stolen property — Old Country Club Rd. E.
- Petit larceny — Pine Springs Rd.
Sept 8
- Controlled substance: illegal possession — Masonic Lodge Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept 6
- Emergency medical service — Oakwood Cir. (Lauderdale)
- Grass fire — Kewanee Rd. (Toomsuba)
- Assist — Center Hill Rd. (Bailey)
- Grass fire — E. Crescent Lake Dr. (Long Creek)
- Emergency medical service — Cow Creek Rd. (Lost Gap)
Sept 7
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 494 (Collinsville)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 494 (Suqualena)
- Assist — Woods Rd. (Suqualena)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
