Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept 1
- Simple assault threat — 3026 Atwood Dr., Meridian
- DUI other — 2506 39th St. Apt. 78, Meridian
- DUI — 102 60th Ave., Meridian
- DUI — 410 39th Ave., Meridian
- DUI refusal — 618 38th Ave. Apt. 2, Meridian
- Stalking x2 — 29 County Road 1581, Quitman
Sept 2
- Simple assault — 4803 Hickory Hills Cir., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — 7073 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale
- DUI other — 2116 27th Ave., Meridian
- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 2104 13th Ave., Meridian
Sept 3
- DUI — 60 Gamma Rd., Lismon, Alabama
- DUI — 15835 Old Jackson Rd., DeKalb
- Public drunk and possession of paraphernalia — homeless
- Trespassing — homeless
- Shoplifting — 2014 Pebble Creek Dr., Brandon
- Shoplifting — 56 Morton Rd. Apt. 10, Forrest
- Public drunk, simple assault threat and telephone harassment — 202 Colby St., Birmingham, Alabama
- Possession of a controlled substance — 2631 St. Andrews St., Meridian
- Public drunk, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 114 Autumn Trl., Waxahachie, Texas
- Disorderly conduct — 3830 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian
- DUI — 6219 62nd Ave., Tuscaloosa
Sept 4
- Domestic violence — 4031 36th Ave., Meridian
Sept 5
- Shoplifting — 301 63rd Pl. Apt. C38, Meridian
- Shoplifting — 114 Autumn Trl., Waxahachie, Texas
- Domestic violence — 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian
Sept 6
- Public drunk — 816 30th Ave. Apt. 1, Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Sept 1
- Shooting — 900 block of 30th Ave. at 2:12 p.m.
- Shooting — 500 block of 41st Ave. at 2:12 p.m.
Sept 2
- Stolen vehicle — 1900 block of Front Street at 8:50 a.m.
Sept 3
- Stolen vehicle — 1900 block of Highway 19 N. at 9:57 p.m.
Sept 4
- Auto burglary – 2400 block of Highway 19 N. at 7:04 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 2400 block of 45th Ave. at 1:41 p.m.
Sept 5
- Stolen vehicle — 2000 block of Highway 39 N. at 2:29 p.m.
- Shooting — 600 block of 30th Ave. at 2:01 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept 1
- Identity information, obtaining for unlawful use and controlled substance violations
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Failure to pay
- Compulsory school attendance requirement x2
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI other substance first offense, motor vehicle violation-specific penalty not provided x2 and failure to maintain liability insurance.
Sept 2
- Trafficking in controlled substances
- Failure to pay
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, no/expired/improper tag and insurance violation.
- DUI first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance and careless driving
- DUI other substance first offense, no/expired driver’s license and insurance violation
- Burglary, contempt of court for failure to pay fine and identity information-obtaining for unlawful use
- DUI first offense zero tolerance, driving in more than one lane, failure to maintain liability insurance
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense and no/expired driver’s license
- Failure to pay
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine x3
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense and violation of seat belt law
Sept 3
- Simple domestic violence second offense and disorderly conduct: interfering with a lawful order
- Disorderly conduct: hindering police and DUI refusal to submit to test
- DUI first offense
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- DUI first offense, speeding and expired tag
- DUI first offense, failure to comply with requests of officer and speeding
Sept 4
- Disorderly conduct: hindering police, DUI refusal to submit to test and motor vehicles; multiple-beam road-lighting equipment
- Failure to pay
- Disturbance of family
- DUI other substance first offense
Sept 5
- Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute possess w/ x2
- Possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in controlled substances x2
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Sept 5
- Auto burglary — Highway 19 N.
- Rape — Centerhill Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
Sept 1
- Emergency medical service — Bailey Acres Cir. (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 45 N. (Northeast)
- Assist — Fish Lodge Rd. (South)
- Structure fire — Fish Lodge Rd. (South)
- Structure fire — Fish Lodge Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Structure fire — Fish Lodge Rd. (Lost Gap)
- Motor vehicle collision — Interstate 20 (Meehan)
- Emergency medical service — Long Creek Rd. (Southeast)
Sept 2
- Vehicle fire — Interstate 20 (Meehan)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 45 Bypass (Clarkdale)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 45 Bypass (Clarkdale)
- Motor vehicle collision — Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast)
Sept 3
- Emergency medical service — Fellowship Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Blue Top Rd. (Russell)
- Structure fire — Windsor Rd. (Bailey)
- Structure fire — Windsor Rd. (Northeast)
- Structure fire — Windsor Rd. (Southeast)
Sept 4
- Brush fire — Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Emergency medical service — SL Wilson Rd. (Southeast)
Sept 5
Motor vehicle collision — Highway 11/80 (Toomsuba)
- 0 (Toomsuba)
- Brush fire — Old 8th Street Rd. North (Lost Gap)
- Trash fire — Dillard Rd. (Long Creek)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
