The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 30
- Disorderly conduct — 2409 44th Ave., Meridian
Aug 31
- Disturbance of business — 2608 17th St., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 103 A Shields Rd., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 320 A Braggs Rd., Meridian
Sept 1
- Disorderly conduct — 5118 Manning St., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — homless
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 31
- Commercial burglary — 300 block of 17th St. at 8:44 a.m.
- Stolen vehicle — 1600 block of Key Ave. at 11:37 am.
- Stolen vehicle — 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at 8:31 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 200 block of Deer Run at 3:39 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 30
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
Aug 31
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI first offense, violation of seat belt law, disobedience of traffic control devices and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Burglary-all but dwelling-automobile
- DUI first offense and speeding
Sept. 1
- Burglary-all but dwelling
- DUI first offense, failure to dim headlights and violation of seat belt law
- Parole violation
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 30
- Grand larceny — Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Aug 31
- Burglary; inhabited dwelling — North Lakeland Dr.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Highway 39 Bypass
- Shoot into dwelling — Old Highway 19 SE
- Non-reportable — J O Thomas Rd.
- Runs away from home without good cause — 20th St. Ext.
Sept 1
- DUI first offense — Front St. Ext.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Aug. 30
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 494 (Suqualena)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 19 N. (Suqualena)
Aug 31
- Vehicle fire — Newton County Martin Rd. (Martin, Bailey, Collinsville)
- Brush fire — Pine Springs Rd. (Suqualena, Collinsville, Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Schanrock Rd. (Long Creek)
- Emergency medical service — Zero Rd. (Long Creek)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.