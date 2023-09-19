The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept 15
- Simple assault threat, malicious mischief and telephone harassment — 2846 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — 1521 25th Ave., Meridian
- DUI — 1433 22nd Ave., Meridian
- Malicious mischief — 320 54th Ave., Meridian
Sept 16
- Domestic violence — 711 39th Ct. E., Meridian
- DUI — 4400 27th St., Meridian
Sept 17
- DUI other — 1616 18th St., Meridian
- Willful trespassing — 2905 Highway 45 N., Meridian
- Willful trespassing — 222 3rd Ave. S., Meridian
Sept 18
- Malicious mischief — 3305 7th St. Apt. 3, Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept 15
- Shooting — 2200 block of 44th Ave. at 12:26 p.m.
Sept 16
- Commercial burglary — 2200 block of Front St. at 4:43 p.m.
- Stolen vehicle — 500 block of Highway 19 N. at 9:21 a.m.
Sept 17
- Shooting — 1800 block of 24th St. at 12:32 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept 15
- Parole violation
- DUI fourth and subsequent
- Court hold
- Failure to pay
Sept 16
- DUI first offense and obstructing public streets
- DUI first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, driving in more than one lane and violation of seat belt law
- Burglary; breaking inner door of dwelling x2
Sept 17
- Disturbing the peace
- DUI other substance first offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, motor vehicle violation: specific penalty no provided and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, no/expired driver’s license and disobedience of traffic control devices
Sept 18
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to pay
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept 15
- Non-reportable — Highway 19 S.
Sept 16
- DUI first offense — Shelton Shelby Rd.
- DUI first offense — Interstate 20/59 EB
Sept 17
- DUI other substance first offense — B St. and 42nd Ave.
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 145 SB
- Possession of a controlled substance — Woods Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept 15
- Grass fire — CA Pickard Rd. (Long Creek)
- Grass fire — CA Pickard Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Grass fire — CA Pickard Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey)
- Fire alarm — CA Pickard Rd. (Long Creek)
- Fire alarm — CA Pickard Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Grass fire — CA Pickard Rd. (Long Creek)
- Grass fire — Thea Rd. (Martin)
Sept 16
- Structure fire — Dale Dr. (Marion)
- Structure fire — Dale Dr. (Russell)
- Structure fire — Dale Dr. (Northeast)
- Grass fire — Woods Rd. (Suqualena)
- Grass fire — Woods Rd. (Collinsville)
Sept 17
- Grass fire — Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Suqualena)
- Emergency medical service — Center Hill Rd. (Bailey)
- Structure fire — Trick Talbert Rd. (Bailey)
- Structure fire — Trick Talbert Rd. (Northeast)
- Structure fire — Trick Talbert Rd. (Martin)
- Structure fire — Woods Rd. (Suqualena)
- Structure fire — Woods Rd. (Collinsville)
- Structure fire — Woods Rd. (Meehan)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
