The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept 13
- Public drunk — homeless
- Simple assault — 1612 Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba
- Shoplifting — 148 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian
- Disturbance of family — 4706 Paulding St., Meridian
Sept 14
- Shoplifting — 2905 Highway 45 N., Meridian
- Simple assault — 2915 7th St., Meridian
- Simple assault — 1502 5th St., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept 13
- Stolen vehicle — 3100 block of St. Paul St. at 1:19 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 1200 block of Deer Run at 7:37 a.m.
- Shooting — 6800 block of Magnolia Dr. at 8:37 a.m.
Sept 14
- Residential burglary — 1200 block of 28th St. at 11:45 a.m.
Sept 15
- Stolen vehicle — 300 block of Highway 19 N. at 3:46 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept 13
- Failure to pay
- Prostitution; procuring females; accepting money, etc.
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Contempt of court
Sept 14
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- DUI other substance first offense
- DUI other substance first offense, endangering a child by DUI first offense, speeding on local highways and no child restraint
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle
- DUI other substance first offense, lighting equipment requirements, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, requirement of motorcycle operator’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept 13
- DUI first offense — Highway 39 N.
- Stolen property offenses — North Lakeland Dr.
Sept 14
- Identity theft — Windmill Dr.
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 80 W.
- DUI — Highway 19 S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday.
- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment — 2100 14th
- Canceled on medical scene — 1914 11th
- Dispatched and cancelled en route — 1733 2nd
- Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station — 2307 16th
- Lifting assistance (no ambulance response) — 281 Highway 1
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 2700 St. Luke
- Not reported — 1529 47th; 1625 29th; 1626 59th; 1726 26th; 4303 Royal; 4407 Rubush; 7009 10th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept 13
- Emergency medical service — Long Creek Cut Off Rd. (Long Creek)
Sept 14
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 493 (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Sam Gray Rd. (Clarkdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
