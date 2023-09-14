The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept 11
- Public drunk — homeless
- Domestic violence — 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D4, Meridian
- Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 3510 40th Ave., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 2413 B St., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 6232 Old 8th Street Rd., Meridian
Sept 12
- Public drunk and indecent exposure — 2608 17th St., Meridian
- Willful trespassing and violation of protection order — 387 Cullum Rd., DeKalb
- Domestic violence 9598 B Serton Rd., Lauderdale
- Simple assault threat — 2457 40th Ave., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept 12
- Auto burglary — 4300 block of Highway 39 N. at 11:40 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 200 block of 58th Ave. at 1:04 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept 11
- Probation violation and petit larceny
- Probation violation and contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Contempt of court
- Probation violation
- Failure to pay
- Bad checks-penalties/restitution, possession of methamphetamine, DUI other substance first offense, violation of seat belt law and expired tag
- DUI other substance first offense, failure to dim headlights and failure to maintain liability insurance
Sept 12
- Possession of methamphetamine
- DUI other substance first offense, contempt of court for failure to pya fine x2, Motor vehicles: operation of vehicles without required proper and driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license
Sept 13
- DUI first offense, child endangerment, motor vehicles: driving on roadways laned for traffic improper, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure to maintain liability insurance and motor vehicle violation: specific penalty not provided
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- DUI first offense, motor vehicles:safety belts, careless driving, no/expired driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept 11
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 493
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 19 N
Sept 12
- Non-reportable — Highway 80 W
- DUI first offense — Will Garrett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept 11
- Grass fire — Interstate 20 WB MM 126 (Meehan, Lost Gap)
- Fire alarm — Blue Bird Dr. (Marion, Northeast)
- Fire alarm — Highway 19 N (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena)
Sept 12
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20/59 EB MM 169 (Toomsuba, Russell)
- Brush fire — Knox Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell)
- Grass fire — C.A. Pickard Rd. (Long Creek)
- Brush fire — Meehan Savoy Rd. S. and Burrage Rd. (Meehan)
- Trash fire — Valley Rd. and Dr. Brock Rd. (South)
- Brush fire — Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.