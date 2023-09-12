The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept 8
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
- Public drunk — homeless
- Trespassing — homeless
- Possession of a controlled substance and trespassing — 1318 19th St. Apt. L6, Meridian
Sept 9
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
- Littering — 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 20B, Meridian
Sept 10
- Shoplifting — 15162 Highway 15 S. Decatur, MS
- Malicious mischief and trespassing — 1925 9th Ave., Meridian
Sept 11
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept 9
- Residential burglary — 800 block of 29th Ave. at 3:20 p.m.
Sept 10
- Auto burglary — 4400 block of 40th Ave. at 6:06 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 2100 block of 22nd Ave. at 11:51 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept 8
- Hold for court order return
- Probation violation
- Willful trespass
- Court order/mandatory days
Sept 9
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service x2
- Failure to pay
- DUI first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance and driving in more than one lane
- DUI first offense, littering and driving in more than one lane
Sept 10
- Controlled substance violations x2
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, DUI other substance first offense and disobedience of traffic control devices
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept 8
- Controlled substance: illegal possession — Masonic Lodge Rd.
- Identity theft — Old Highway 19 SE
Sept 9
- Burglary; all but dwelling — Omitted Rd.
- DUI — Highway 495
- Non-reportable — Pine Springs Rd.
- DUI — Highway 39
Sept 10
Burglary; all but dwelling — Long Creek Rd.
- Possession of methamphetamine — Poplar Springs Dr.
- Non-reportable — Highway 19 N
- DUI first offense — 22nd Ave. and C St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept 8
- Emergency medical service — Half Moon Cir. (Lauderdale)
- Emergency medical service — Gilbert Joyner Rd. (Bailey)
Sept 9
- Grass fire — Interstate 20/59 (Russell)
- Grass fire — Interstate 20/59 (Russell)
- Grass fire — Interstate 20/59 (Toomsuba)
- Emergency medical service — Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Espey Hedgepeth Rd. (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Dillard Rd. (Long Creek)
Sept 10
- Emergency medical service — Haguewood Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville)
- Grass fire — Interstate 20 (Meehan)
- Grass fire — Interstate 20 (Lost Gap)
- Emergency medical service — Seth Cobb Rd. (Center Ridge)
- Vehicle fire — Wilsondale Rd. (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
