The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 5
- Disorderly conduct — 1002 Sparrow Valley Way, Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — homeless
- Malicious mischief — 2012 25th Ave., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 5
- Robbery — 200 block of 5th Ave., 4:16 a.m.
July 6
- Robbery — 300 block of Highway 19 N., 2:25 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 5
- DUI other substance first offense, possession of marijuana in a vehicle— 126 Whitfield Ave., Livingston, Alabama.
- Warrant service x2 — 8895 Midway Dr., Meridian.
July 6
- DUI other substance first offense, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, expired tag, driving with suspended/revoked license, disobeying traffic control devices — 910 Lost Horse Rd., Meridian.
- Speeding, reckless driving — 8851 Wells Rd., Millington, Tennessee.
- Grand larceny — 31 Wilson Lane, Jayess.
- Possession of a controlled substance — 2514 C St., Meridian.
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — 2328 41st Ave., Meridian.
- Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle x2 — 10444 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
- Disturbance of family, contempt of court — 9201 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding — 1392 Strickland Rd., Waynesboro.
July 7
- Public drunk — 3620 Pamelia Dr., Lauderdale.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 5
- Fire investigation— Dr. Brock Rd.
July 6
- DUI other substance first offense — 41st Ave./Paulding St.
- Stolen property offenses — 41st Ave./Paulding St.
- Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle — Fairchild R.
- Identity information, obtaining for unlawful use — 22nd Ave. S
- Warrant service — Cow Creek Rd.
- Simple domestic violence first offense — Highway 495
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
July 5
- Structure fire — Dr. Brock Rd. (South, Clarkdale, Lost Gap, Long Creek)
- Emergency medical service — Old Wire Rd. (Southeast)
July 6
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 WB MM 124 (Meehan)
- Structure fire — Highway 494 (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena)
- Motor vehicle accident — Lizelia Rd./Old Country Club Rd. (Marion)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
