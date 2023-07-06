The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 3
- Simple assault x3, stalking, telephone harassment, willful trespassing — homeless
- Simple assault — homeless
- Telephone harassment — 5226 Vally St., Meridian.
- Simple assault threat, disturbing the family — 5226 Vally St., Meridian.
- Willful trespassing, disturbance of a business — 1318 19th St. Apt. B3, Meridian.
- Public drunk, disorderly conduct — 6318 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
- Telephone harassment — 1009 38th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 1009 38th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.
July 4
- DUI — 2520 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
July 3
- Residential Burglary — 6700 block of Old 8th Street Road, 2:02 p.m.
July 4
- Robbery — 3700 block of Vally Street, 4:36 p.m.
- Shooting — 3300 block of Davis Street, 11:58 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 3
- Controlled substance: enhanced sell of drugs near church or school — 119 Pine St., Newton.
- Driving with suspended/revoked drivers license, failure to comply — 107 North Hills St., Meridian.
July 4
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI first offense, no/expired drivers license — 4183 East Old Wire Rd., Toomsuba.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
July 4
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle — North Hills St./43rd Ct.
July 5
- Non-reportable — Dr. Brock Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
July 3
- Assist — Highway 80 W. (Lost Gap)
- Brush/Trash Fire — Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Suqualena, Collinsville)
- Brush Fire — Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell)
July 4
- Motor Vehicle Accident — John C. Stennis Dr./Hickory Grove Rd. (Samdale)
- Assist — Highway 495 (Bailey)
- Motor Vehicle Accident — Interstate 59 SB MM 145 (Meehan)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.