Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
June 30
- DUI other substance first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor to maintain liability insurance, no drivers license — 1318 19th St. C3, Meridian.
- Speeding, no drivers license, reckless driving, no turn signal, fleeing or eluding — 2822 Roselawn, Natchez.
- Failure to pay — 4401 40th Ave. 10A, Meridian.
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding, simple assault — 4901 14th St. 19, Meridian.
- Receiving stolen property — homeless.
- DUI other substance first offense — 285 County Rd. 214, Shubuta.
- Court order/mandatory days — 1682 Highway 1
- Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 3326 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
July 1
- Receiving stolen property — 2286 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
- Possession of marijuana, DUI other substance first offense, failure to dim lights, no/expired drivers license — 464 CR 353, Enterprise.
- DUI-first offense — 112 Nobes Ave., Lockport, Illinois.
- DUI other substance first offense — 153 Jersulam Rd., Dekalb.
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service — 2758 Old Highway 19 South, Meridian.
July 2
- Court order/mandatory days — 400 45th Street, Meridian.
- DUI first offense, lighting requirements, failure to maintain liability insurance — 7406 Michigan Rd. 210, Indianapolis, Indiana.
- DUI, driving on wrong side, endangering child by DUI first offense and no child restraint — 2526 29th Ave., Meridian.
- DUI first offense, speeding — 338 Cedar Ave. 8, Long Beach, California.
- DUI other substance third offense, possession of marijuana, driving with suspended/revoked license — 1319 Stevens Blvd., Meridian.
July 3
- DUI-first offense, failure to dim lights, littering, driving with suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain liability insurance, failure to pay — 3805 Old Rock Road, Porterville.
- Failure to maintain liability insurance, possession of marijuana, DUI other substance first offense, expired tag — 1815 36th Ave., Meridian
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
June 30
- Death Investigation — Aycock Rd.
July 1
- Burglary-all but dwelling — Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
- Misd-fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer — N. Lakeland Dr.
- DUI — KOA Campground Rd.
July 2
- DUI-3rd offense or greater — Peavey Dr.
- DUI-other substance first offense — Highway 1
July 3
- DUI — Clayton Lake Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 30
- Structure Fire — Rabbit Rd. (Samdale, Lauderdale)
- Grass Fire — Wilsondale Rd. (Collinsville)
- Brush Fire — Highway 19 S/Shannon Rd. (Southeast)
- Motor Vehicle Accident — Interstate 59 South MM143 (Meehan, Lost Gap)
July 1
- Motor Vehicle Accident — Highway 80 W (Meehan)
July 2
Brush Fire — Highway 11/8
- Vehicle Fire — Highway 1
1/8
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
