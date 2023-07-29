The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 26
- Possession of a controlled substance, public drunk and willful trespassing — 3030 Little Rock Rd., Union.
- Disorderly conduct and willful trespassing — homeless.
- Simple assault threat — 1719 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
- DUI and carrying a concealed weapon — 1009 Tinsley Chisolm Rd., Dekalb.
July 27
- Disorderly conduct — 3780 Rufus Martin Rd., Meridian
- Stalking — 151 Highway 45, Shuqualak.
- Disorderly conduct — 26 Magnolia St., Hickory
- Simple assault threat, shoplifting x4 and willful trespassing x3 — 1515 50th Ave., Meridian.
- Willful trespassing — 3146 E. Cook Rd., Lauderdale.
- Simple assault and petit larceny — 200 23rd St. Apt. 58, Meridian.
- Public drunk — homeless.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 26
- Auto burglary — 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr. at 9:05 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 2100 block of 43rd Ave. at 10:52 a.m.
July 27
- Shooting — 2400 block of 42nd Ave. at 7:25 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 26
- Probation violation
- Probation violation
- DUI first offense, driving on roadways laned for traffic improper and no/expired drivers license
July 27
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service
- Failure to comply with requests of officer, resisting/obstructing arrest x2, no/expired drivers license, window tint law, failure to maintain liability insurance, securing MS license within 60 days, driving with suspended/revoked drivers license
- Trespass after notice of non-permission
- Simple assault
- Probation violation
- Accessory after the fact
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 24
- DUI first offense
July 25
- Exploitation of children
- Petit larceny
July 26
- DUI first offense
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
July 26
- Emergency medical service — Center Hill Rd. (Bailey)
- Fire alarm — Highway 145 (Clarkdale)
- Fire alarm — Highway 145 (Longcreek)
- Fire alarm — Highway 145 (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
