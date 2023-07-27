The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 24
- Domestic violence — 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. C3, Meridian.
- Willful trespassing — 1319 19th St. Apt. G2, Meridian
- Willful trespassing — homeless
July 25
- Simple assault — 1203 H Kornegay Dr., Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct — 200 North Hills St. Apt. 4C, Meridian
July 26
- Public drunk and profane language — 1314 32nd Ave., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 24
- Auto burglary — 4500 block of 24th St. at 6:24 a.m.
July 25
- Stolen vehicle — 500 block of 22nd Ave. South at 12:06 a.m.
- Commercial burglary — 2800 block of North Hills St. at 1:29 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 6:43 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 100 block of Highway 1
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 24
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction — 4715 4th
- Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station — 2125 A
- EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency — 3441 Parkway
- Not reported — 2014 Highway 45; 2802 Myrtlewood
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 24
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Myers (Lauderdale)
- Emergency medical service — Windsor Cir. (Bailey)
- Grass fire — Long Creek Rd. (Longcreek)
July 25
- Emergency medical service — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Old Wire Rd. E. (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
