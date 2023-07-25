The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
July 21
- Shoplifting and willful trespassing — 8225 King Rd., Meridian
- Simple assault — 216 60th Ave., Meridian.
- Petit larceny — 370 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
July 22
- DUI — 826 Columbine Dr., Fernley, Nevada.
- Disorderly conduct and disturbance of a business — homeless.
July 23
- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance — 4308 20th St. Apt. 5, Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct — 3908 Ponta St., Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct and simple assault — 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct and willful trespassing — RT 1 Box 326, Lauderdale.
- Domestic violence — 7950 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
- Public drunk and willful trespassing x3 — homeless.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 21
- Commercial burglary — 100 block of 49th Ave. at 10:50 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 2300 block of Front St. at 7:21 a.m.
July 22
- Auto burglary — 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Dr. at 6:33 a.m.
- Shooting — 1900 block of 23rd St. at 4:03 p.m.
July 23
- Auto burglary — 1200 block of 28th Ave. at 3:55 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 2800 of 7th St. at 5:34 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 2200 block of 28th Ave. at 5:05 p.m.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
- Canceled on medical scene — 3708 10th
- Dispatched and cancelled en route — 1013 17th
- Heat from short circuit — 3500 Highway 39
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 107 71st; 2506 39th; 2508 Highland; 626 21st
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries — 299 18th
- Police matter — 2714 3rd
- Swimming/recreational water areas rescue — 433 Windover
- Not reported — 2400 Highway 19
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 21
- Emergency medical service — Sandflat Rd. (Southeast)
- Motor vehicle collision — Interstate 20/59 (Russell)
July 22
- Emergency medical service — Old Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
- Emergency medical service — Old Lauderdale Lizelia Rd. (Lauderdale)
- Emergency medical service — Valley Rd. (South)
July 23
- Vehicle fire — Old Wire Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Melda Pl. (Lauderdale)
- Assist — Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
