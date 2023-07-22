The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. July 13 and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 13
- Petit larceny — 2918 11th St. Apt. A4, Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 917 Dennis Dr., Meridian.
- Malicious mischief, willful trespassing, trespassing and disturbance of business — 26 Magnolia St., Hickory.
- Willful trespassing and disturbance of business — Homeless
- Malicous mischief — 1546 48th Ave., Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 79 Country Rd. 4111, Pachuta.
- Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
July 14
- Simple assault, simple assault threat and willful trespassing — 1203 H Kornegay Dr., Meridian.
- Indecent exposure and public drunk — 97 Russell Blvd., Gulfport.
- Shoplifting — 241 46th Ave., Meridian.
- Willful trespassing and simple assault threat — 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
July 15
- Domestic violence — 2204 11th Ave., Meridian.
July 16
- Public drunk — 4205 20th St., Meridian.
July 17
- Disorderly conduct — 4926 B Pl. Meridian.
- Domestic violence x2 — 1318 19th St., Meridian.
- Simple assault — 1203 H Kornegay Dr., Meridian.
- Public drunk and possession of paraphernalia — Homeless
- Embezzlement and simple assault threat — 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 26, Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct — Homeless.
July 18
- DUI and disorderly conduct — 4926 B Pl., Meridian.
- Petit larceny and simple assault threat — 626 21st St. Apt. 23, Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 1903 9th Ave., Meridian.
- Fireworks violation — 1403 52nd Ave., Meridian.
July 19
- Public drunk, 1460 Kings Rd., Jacksonville, Florida.
- Malicious mischief and petit larceny — 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. C24, Meridian.
- Domestic violence and disturbance of family — 3710 Vally St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
July 20
- Domestic violence — 6291 Oxford Rd., Lauderdale.
July 21
- Abusive calls to E-911 — 2012 35th Ave., Meridian.
- Shoplifting — 4001 20th St. Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from July 13 through Friday.
July 13
- Stolen vehicle — 4300 block of 32nd Pl. at 3:09 p.m.
- Residential burglary — 2800 block of 41st Ave. at 10:32 a.m.
July 14
- Stolen vehicle — 1000 block of 20th Ave. at 6:44 a.m.
- Stolen vehicle — 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 1:52 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 600 block of 22nd Ave. at 9:25 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 700 block of 24th Ave. at 10:20 a.m.
July 15
- Stolen vehicle — 400 block of Lake Dr. at 9:31 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 500 block of Azalea Dr. at 4:37 a.m.
- Shooting — 2300 block of 34th Ave. at 7:34 p.m.
July 16
- Stolen vehicle — 600 block of 22nd Ave. at 8:42 a.m.
- Shooting — 100 block of Russell Dr. at 12:45 a.m.
July 17
- Shooting — 2000 block of 45th Ave. at 8:43 p.m.
- Shooting — 1400 block of 39th Ave. at 10:47 p.m.
July 18
- Stolen vehicle — 700 block of Highway 19 N. at 8:09 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 2500 block of A St. at 5:26 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 700 block of 24th Ave. at 10:04 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 3100 block of 28th St. at 12:27 a.m.
July 20
- Auto burglary — 4300 block of 5th St. at 8:22 a.m.
- Shooting — 4500 block of Highway 39 N. at 10:04 p.m.
July 21
- Stolen vehicle — 1700 block of 36th St. at 5:39 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 19
- Simple domestic third offense
- Disorderly conduct; hindering police
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
July 20
- DUI refusal to submit to test, improper lane passing, violation of seat belt law, driving on roadways laned for traffic improper
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 19
- Simple domestic violence third offense — Old Wire Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
July 19
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — 1303 Roebuck
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 812 Oak Grove
- Not reported — 1415 50th; 1438 46th; 301 63rd; 6721 Bounds
July 20
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 2305 St; 635 Azalea
- Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional — 1905 6th
- Water or steam leak — 1610 24th
- Not reported — 105 Frontage, 1914 11th; 720 Highway 19
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
July 19
- Vehicle fire — Highway 80 W (Lost Gap, Meehan)
- Vehicle fire — Interstate 59 NB MM 140 (Meehan)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
