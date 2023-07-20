The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 17
- Controlled substance violations x3
- Armed robbery
- Armed robbery x2 and probation violation
- Possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm
- Simple assault
July 18
- Probation violation
July 19
- DUI fourth and subsequent
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 16
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 39 bypass
July 17
- Misdemeanor malicious mischief — Old Homestead Rd.
July 18
- Willful trespass — Causeyville Rd.
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 18
- Medical assist, assist EMS crews — 515 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — 2037 B
- Not reported – 510 22nd
- Not reported — 599 Highway 19
- Not reported — 630 Tanner
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 17
Brush fire — JO Thomas Rd and Highway 11/8
- 0 (Toomsuba)
- Emergency medical service — Pinecrest Rd. (Lauderdale)
July 18
- Emergency medical service — Highway 495 (Bailey)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
