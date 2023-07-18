The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
July 14
- Trafficking in controlled substances and sale, possession or use of controlled substances or narc drugs with intent.
- Aggravated assault and contempt of court x2.
- Possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
- Felon in possession of a firearm.
- Counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering.
July 15
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding.
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service.
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing arrest and littering.
- DUI other substance first offense and speeding.
July 16
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, failure to purchase license plate/tag, driving with suspended/revoked drivers license, and failure to maintain liability insurance.
- Armed robbery x2.
- Court hold; mandatory days.
- DUI, lighting equipment requirements and failure to maintain liability insurance.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 14
- DUI refusal to take test — Highway 19 N.
- Non-reportable — Wilsondale Rd.
- Malicious mischief-felony — Daniels Rd.
July 15
- Malicious mischief-misdemeanor — Chapel Hill Dr.
- Petit larceny — Morgan Rd.
- Disturbance of family — Oak St.
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle — Highway 39 bypass
July 16
- Petit larceny — Highway 19 S.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 14
Fire alarm — Highway 11/8
- 0 (Russell, Toomsuba)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 145 (Clarkdale)
- Emergency medical service — Water Vally Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast)
- Assist — Confederate Dr. (Marion)
- Motor vehicle accident — Chip Pickering Dr. (Northeast, Lauderdale)
July 15
- Emergency medical service — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Old Highway 80 W. (Lost Gap)
- Emergency medical service — Center Grove Rd. (Southeast)
July 16
- Fire Alarm — Pine Dr. N. (Clarkdale, Long Creek)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
