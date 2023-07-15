The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 12
- Simple assault, petit larceny — 200 23rd St. Apt. B53, Meridian.
- Trespassing — 619 B MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 12
- Auto burglary — 4500 block of 35th Ave. at 8:49 a.m.
- Shooting — 200 block of 23rd St. at 7:05 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
July 12
- Probation violation — 4417 20th St., Meridian.
- Simple assault — 8586 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
- DUI-fourth, probation violation — 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
- Probation violation — 2720 Palmer Dr. M1, Gulfport.
- Foregin warrant; fugitive; holding, compulsory school attendance requirement x2, contempt of court — 2015 Mosby Rd. 2
July 13
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding — 421 Willow Ridge Dr. 37, Russell.
- Contempt of court — 7960 Pine Springs Rd. B., Meridian.
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — 6192 Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba.
- Probation violation — 1914 29th Ave., Meridian.
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — 7837 Lauderdale Toomsujba Rd., Toomsuba.
- Controlled substance-possession with intent to sell, transfer, distribute — 3004 26th St., Meridian.
- DUI first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, suspended drivers license — 5219 16th Ave., Meridian.
- Telephone harassment — 2064 Goodhope Knox Rd., Meridian.
- Warrant service — 4490 Old Homestead Rd. 9L, Meridian.
- Aggravated assault, armed robbery — 4413 3rd St., Meridian.
July 14
- DUI-refusal to submit to test, disorderly conduct, failure to maintain liability insurance, lighting equipment requirements — 529 54th Ave., Meridian.
- False information to police officer, DUI-refusal to submit to test, disobedience of traffic control devices, driving with suspended/revoked drivers license, insurance violation — 4127 5th St., Meridian.
- Driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, insurance violation, disobedience of traffic control devices, contempt of court x2 — 3128 15th St., Meridian.
- Contempt of court — 107 71st Pl. 142, Meridian.
- Contempt of court x2 — 3627 Katherine Dr., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
July 11
- Failure to register under sex offender registration law — 22nd Ave. S.
- Malicious Mischief-Misdemeanor — Meehan Savoy Rd. S.
July 12
- Malicious Mischief-Destroying Private Property — Meehan Savoy Rd. W.
- Malicious Mischief-Destroying Private Property — Meehan Savoy Rd. W.
- Malicious Mischief-Destroying Private Property — Meehan Savoy Rd. W.
- Malicious Mischief-Destroying Private Property — Meehan Savoy Rd. S.
- Malicious Mischief-Destroying Private Property — Pauldin Rd.
July 13
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — Suqualena Meehan Rd. N.
- Grand larceny; motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense — Shady Pine Dr.
- Petit larceny — Knox Rd.
July 14
- DUI-refusal to submit to test — Highway 19 N.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
July 12
Motor vehicle accident — Highway 11/8
- 0 and Dixie Highway School Rd. (Lauderdale)
- Assist — Interstate 20 EB MM 162 (Russell)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20/59 WB MM 166 (Toomsuba)
- Emergency medical service — Jeffery Acres Rd. (Long Creek)
- Assist — Skinner Dr. and Skyland Dr. (Clarkdale)
July 13
- Assist — Willow Lake Rd. (Russell)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 130 (Lost Gap)
- Structure fire — Highway 45 (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 WB MM 123 (Lost Gap)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 19 N/Highway 494 (Suqualena, Martin)
- Emergency medical service — Alamucha Whynot Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Old Highway 19 SE. (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.