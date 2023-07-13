The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 10
- Domestic violence — 861 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
July 11
- Resisting arrest — 918 38th Ave., Meridian.
- Simple assault x2, petit larceny — 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 2A, Meridian.
- Simple assault, petit larceny — 1724 36th Ave., Meridian.
- Simple assault threat, stalking, telephone harassment — 329 Smith Ln., Heidelberg.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 10
- Shooting — 2900 block of Highway 39 North at 6:10 p.m.
July 11
- Commercial burglary — 900 block of 40th Ave. at 10:35 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 4000 block of 34th Ave at 8:01 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 3300 block of North Hills St. at 2:11 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 3300 block of North Hills St. at 2:41 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 10
- Controlled substance violations x2 — 283 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.
- Failure to pay — 10271 RD 1321, Union.
- Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine — 8315 Johnny Bailey Rd. D, Bailey.
- Probation violation — 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
- Contempt of court — 4835 Valley Rd., Meridian.
- Controlled substance violations, failure to pay — 447 Jackfish Lane, Kissimee, Florida.
- Probation violation, resisting/obstructing arrest, failure to comply with requests of officer, false information to police officer — 59 Caribon Core, Columbus.
- Contempt of court — 5217 5th St., Meridian.
July 11
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 10
- Simple assault — Ponta Hills Rd.
- Malicious Mischief — Highway 45 North.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 10
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 131 (Lost Gap)
- Emergency medical service — Charlie Dunn Rd. (Russell)
- Assist — Chapel Rd. (Northeast)
July 11
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 130 (Lost Gap)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 45 N (Northeast)
- Emergency medical service — Whitaker Rd. (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
