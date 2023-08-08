The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 4
- Public drunk — 1421 26th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian
- Shoplifting — 361 Stonewall-Clarkco Rd., Stonewall
- Public drunk — 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian
Aug 5
- Allowing animal to run at large — 1208 38th Ave., Meridian.
- Simple assault and malicious mischief — 9598 B Serton Rd., Meridian
Aug 6
- Disorderly conduct — 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 503, Meridian
- Simple assault threat — 6442 Chicksaw St., Marion
- Petit larceny — 3826 5th St., Meridian
- Domestic violence — 3160 Wayne Dr., Biloxi
- Domestic violence — 4916 22nd St., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 4
- Stolen vehicle — 1300 block of 19th Ave. at 5:31 p.m.
Aug 5
Auto burglary — 100 block of Highway 11/8
- 0 at 7:59 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 4400 block of 13th St. at 10:53 a.m.
Aug 6
Stolen vehicle — 100 block of Highway 11/8
- 0 at 6:35 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 4
- Contempt of court
- Child desertion/neglect/non-support
- Failure to register under sex offender registration law
- Probation violation and grand larceny x3
Aug 5
- Controlled substance; possession with intent to sell, transfer, distribute
- DUI refusal to submit to test, disobedience of traffic control devices, failure to maintain liability insurance and driving with suspended/revoked drivers license.
- Contempt of court
- Warrant service
- DUI first offense and lighting equipment requirements
Aug 6
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Warrant service
- Warrant service
- Probation violation
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 3
- DUI second offense — B Street
Aug 4
- Simple assault — Mayatt Rd.
Aug 5
- DUI first offense — Highway 493
Aug 6
- DUI first offense — 7th St. and 23rd Ave.
- Non-reportable — 19th Ave.
- Warrant service — Highway 145
- Burglary; inhabited dwelling — Rob Sims Rd
- Burglary; inhabited dwelling — Highway 495
- Grand larceny of motor vehicle — 22nd Ave. S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction — 2925 State
- Assist police or other governemental agency — 917 27th
- Building fire — 4612 32nd
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 4809 Newell
- Not reported — 1555 Tommy Webb; 2336 Highway 19; 2847 32nd; 524 Bonita Lakes
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug 4
- Emergency medical service — JW Reynolds Rd. (Southeast)
- Motor vehicle collision — Interstate 20/59 (Russell)
- Emergency medical service — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle collision — Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale)
Aug 5
- Motor vehicle collision — Valley Rd. (South)
Aug 6
- Emergency medical service — Sandflat Loop (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Myers Rd. (Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 23 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
