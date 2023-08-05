The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 2
- Disorderly conduct — 811 64th Ave., Meridian
- DUI other — 9487 Highway 495 Lot C, Meridian
Aug 3
- Simple assault threat — 535 James Chaney Dr., Meridian
- Simple assault — 4121 10th Ave. Apt. 1507, Meridian
- Petit larceny — 1421 12th St., Meridian
- Stalking and malicious mischief — 1709 36th Ave., Meridian
- Willful trespassing — 2105 31st St., Meridian
- Domestic violence — 804 16th St., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — 2608 17th St., Meridian
- Stalking and malicious mischief — 7100 Old Highway 80 W. Apt. 4, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 2
Stolen vehicle — 100 block of Highway 11/8
- 0 at 9:44 p.m.
- Residential burglary — 2300 block of 2nd Ave. at 9:16 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 600 block of 65th Ave. at 11:42 a.m.
- Residential burglary — 2800 block of Chandler St. at 7:41 p.m.
Aug 3
- Auto burglary — 1100 block of Deer Run at 2:20 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 3
- Burglary all but dwelling — automobile x2 and enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of O x2
- Malicious mischief
- Contempt of court x3 and compulsory school attendance requirement
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Probation violation
Aug 4
- DUI second offense, lighting equipment requirements, expired tag, failure to maintain liability insurance and suspended drivers license
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 3
- Burglary all but dwelling — Meehan Savoy Rd.
- Grand larceny — Causeyville Whynot Rd.
- DUI second offense — B St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Aug 2
- Structure fire — North Shore Dr. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell)
- Assist — N. Lakeland Dr./Lakewood St. (Lost Gap)
- Assist — North Shore Dr. (Toomsuba)
- Emergency medical service — Goodhope Knox Rd. (Russell)
Aug 3
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
