Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 92F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.