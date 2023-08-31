The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 28
- Telephone harassment x2 — 107 71st Pl. Apt. 144, Meridian
- Trespass less than larceny — 3933 23rd Ave., Meridian
Aug 29
- Shoplifting x2 — 148 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian
- Malicious mischief — homeless
- Trespassing — 15491 Highway 39 N., Dekalb
Aug 30
- Domestic violence — 2803 41st Ave., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 28
- Commercial burglary — 2600 block of 23rd Ave. at 10:13 a.m.
Aug 30
- Robbery — 3200 block of Highway 45 N. at 12:16 a.m.
- Shooting — 300 block of Highway 19 N. at 1:04 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 25
- Counterfeit substance: possession with intent x2
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, contempt of court for failure to pay fine, violation of seat belt law and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle and DUI other substance first offense
Aug 26
- Disturbance of family
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Probation violation
- Controlled substance: illegal possession
- DUI first offense, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure to maintain liability insurance, lighting equipment requirements and improper registration
- Sexual battery, possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense and violation of seat belt law
Aug 27
- Disorderly conduct/breach of peace and contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Contempt of court
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance second offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance
Aug 28
- Disorderly conduct: interfering with lawful order and public drunk
- DUI first offense
- Murder
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, no/expired driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance
Aug 29
- Possession of marijuana, DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, motor vehicle violation-specific penalty not provided and driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license
- Taking away of a motor vehicle and grand larceny
- Sale, possession or use of controlled substances
- Controlled substance violations
- DUI other substance first offense, no/expire/improper tag, insurance violation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, motor vehicle violation-specific penalty not provided, no driver’s mirrors and lighting equipment requirement
Aug 30
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, no/expired driver’s license, failure to maintain liability insurance and motor vehicle violation-specific penalty not provided
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Aug 25
- Burglary — Windsor Rd.
- Burglary; inhabited dwelling — SL Wilson Rd.
- Burglary; breaking and entering — W. Lauderdale Rd.
- DUI first offense — S. Frontage Rd.
- Non-reportable — Beechwood Ridge
- DUI other substance first offense — Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
- Disturbance of family — Charlie Dunn Rd.
- Simple domestic violence first offense — Highway 11 S.
Aug 26
- Non-reportable — Crescent Lake Rd.
- DUI first offense — Causeyville Rd.
Aug 27
- Disorderly conduct — Whippoorwill Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — Arundel Rd.
Aug 28
- Disorderly conduct — Highway 19 N. NB
- DUI first offense — Highway 80 W.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Old Country Club Rd. and Poplar Springs
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — 26th Ave.
Aug 29
- Identity information, obtaining for unlawful use — Ridge Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — Whippoorwill Rd.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Interstate 20/59 EB
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address — 2203 33rd
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 3319 27th; 801 C
- Not reported — 2102 1st; 3834 42nd; 5611 Cooper; 701 Waterview
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 28
- Structure fire — Dale Drive (Martin, Northeast, Russell)
- Assist — Newton County Martin Rd. (Martin)
- Re-kindling — Dale Drive (Marion)
- Brush fire — Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale)
- Brush fire — Suqualena Rd. (Suqualena)
Aug 29
- Emergency medical service — Russell Camp Rd. (Southeast)
- CO2 alarm — Espey Rd. (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Hamrick Rd. N. (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 24 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
