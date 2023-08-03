The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 1
- Shoplifting — 3001 9th St., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 3001 9th St., Meridian
- Simple assault threat — 4300 19th St., Meridian
Aug 2
- Simple assault threat — 2424 15th St. Apt. A8, Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 1
- Shooting — 2000 block of 23rd Ave. at 8:20 p.m.
- Shooting — 1300 block of 19th Ave. at 10:34 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
July 31
- Probation violation
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service
- Aggravated assault x2
- Simple domestic violence first offense and disorderly conduct
Aug 1
- Warrant service
- Aggravated domestic violence and foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Burglary-all but dwelling and grand larceny
- Controlled substance: sale of paraphernalia x3
- Trafficking in controlled substances x3
- Contempt of court
- Possession of marijuana, DUI other substance first offense, driving with suspended/revoked drivers license and improper turn
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 30
- DUI first offense — Highway 19 N.
- DUI other substance first offense — 16th Place S.
July 31
- Simple domestic violence first offense — Sandflat Rd.
- Motor vehicles; driving on roadways laned for traffic — North Shore Dr./Lake View Lane.
Aug 1
- Burglary — Old 8th Street Road N.
- Malicious mischief — Centerhill Martin Rd.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Highway 1
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
July 31
- Assist — Highway 19 N. (Collinsville)
Aug 1
- Emergency medical service — Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville)
- Assist — Highway 145 (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
