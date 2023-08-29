The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 25
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
Aug 27
- Domestic violence — 2012 17th St., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
- Simple assault — 1626 28th Ave., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 25
- Shooting — 1900 block of 42nd Ave. at 11:38 p.m.
Aug 26
- Auto burglary — 100 block of Russell Dr. at 12:04 a.m.
Aug 27
- Stolen vehicle — 2200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 12:24 a.m.
- Shooting — 2300 block of Old Marion Rd. at 10:43 a.m.
- Shooting — 500 block of North Frontage Road at 6 p.m.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday through Monday.
- Building fire — 227 C; 4700 8th
- Canceled on medical scene — 617 22nd
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 200 North Hills; 301 63rd; 3920 King; 5730 19th
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries — not reported 23rd
- Removal of victims from stalled elevator — 2320 32nd
- Not reported — 1204 26th; 1612 11th; 2021 30th; 227 C; 4700 8th; 603 49th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug 25
- Grass fire — Old Lauderdale Lizelia Road (Lauderdale)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 19 N. (Collinsville)
- Assist — Hilltop Rd. (Bailey)
Aug 26
- Grass fire — Highway 45 S. (Longcreek)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 19 N. (Suqualena)
- Fire alarm — Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey)
- Fire alarm — Dogwood Lake Rd. (Northeast)
- Grass fire — Whippoorwill Rd. (Suqualena)
Aug 27
- Emergency medical service — Thea Rd. (Martin)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 19 N. (Suqualena)
- Emergency medical service — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Center Hill Rd. (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle collision — State Blvd. Ext. (Suqualena)
- Brush fire — Springhill Rd. (Clarkdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
