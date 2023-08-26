The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 23
- Public drunk — homeless
- Malicious mischief — 100 5th Ave., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 10135 Runnymede St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Aug 24
- Simple assault threat — 1983 Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian
- Simple assault threat and willful trespassing — homeless
- Shoplifting — 4645 Causeyville Rd., Meridian
- Stalking — 107 71st Pl. Apt. 11, Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 23
- Stolen vehicle — 300 block of North Frontage Rd. at 7:13 a.m.
- Stolen vehicle — 3100 block of Highway 39 N. at 10:26 a.m.
Aug 24
- Shooting — 4300 block of 20th St. at 2:27 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 23
- Simple assault, DUI first offense, false information to police officer, compulsory school attendance requirement x5 and no/expired driver’s license
- Malicous mischief-felony
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine
- Failure to pay
Aug 24
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense and turn signal or signal lamps
- Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle
- Failure to make required payment of child support
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 23
- Petit larceny — Kewanee Rd.
Aug 24
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — 42nd Ave.
- Credit card fraud — Old 8th St. Rd. N.
- Stalking — Myrtlewood Dr.
- Fire investigation — Rabbit Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Aug 23
- Fire alarm — Headstart Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Charlie Dunn Rd. (Russell)
- Brush fire — Lizelia Rd. (Northeast)
- Motor vehicle collision — Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell)
- Assist — Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast)
Aug 24
- Motor vehicle collision — Valley Rd. (South)
- Brush fire — Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Rob Simms Rd. (Causeyville)
- Structure fire — Rabbit Rd. (Samdale)
- Structure fire — Rabbit Rd. (Lauderdale)
- Structure fire — Rabbit Rd. (Northeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
