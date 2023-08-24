The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 18
- Shoplifting — homeless
- DUI — 7100 Old Highway 80 W. Apt. B7, Meridian.
- Petit Larceny
- 12735 Highway 80 W., Chunky.
Aug 19
- Domestic violence — 2629 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
- Shoplifting and willful trespassing — 6450 Confederate Dr., Marion.
- Public drunk — homeless
- Interfering with police and leaving the scene of an accident — 5109 Country Club Dr., Meridian.
- Simple assault threat and stalking — 2649 St. Andrews St. Apt. D2, Meridian.
- DUI other — 1005 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
- Simple assault — 111 Palisades Park Cove, Laurel.
Aug 20
- Telephone harassement — 1701 45th Ave., Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 4A, Meridian.
- DUI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident — 306 E. Peach St., Rowland, North Carolina.
Aug 21
- Disturbance of business — 2608 17th St., Meridian.
- Simple assault x2 — 4524 Highway 39 N. Apt. A30, Meridian.
- Simple assault threat and simple assault threat on a minor x2 — 28 Tommy Dr., Philadelphia.
- Willful trespassing x2 and disturbance of business — homeless
- Domestic violence — 1725 20th Ave. Apt. A1, Meridian.
- Assault on a minor — 107 71st Pl. Apt. A118, Meridian.
- Simple assault — 175 Palmetto Rd., Freeport, Florida.
- Shoplifting — 2213 23rd Ave. Apt. D, Meridian.
Aug 22
- Petit larceny — 200 23rd St. Apt. 177, Meridian
- Domestic violence x2 and simple assault threat — 464 CR 353, Enterprise
- Willful trespassing — homeless
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Aug 18
- Residential burglary — 4500 block of Vally St. at 10:29 a.m.
Aug 19
- Stolen vehicle — 1800 block of North Frontage Rd. at 1:32 p.m.
- Residential burglary — 600 block of 21st St. at 7:23 p.m.
Aug 20
- Stolen vehicle — 1400 block of Roebuck Dr. at 1:54 p.m.
Aug 21
- Commercial burglary — 300 block of 17th St. at 8:09 a.m.
Aug 22
- Residential burglary — 2800 block of 27th St. at 3:45 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 21
- Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Contempt of court for failure to pay
- Taking away of a motor vehicle
- Contempt of court for failure to pay x2
- Probation violation, burglary-all but dwelling and receiving stolen property
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, endangering a child by DUI first offense, contempt of court for failure to pay fine, lighting equipment requirements, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure to maintain liability insurance and expired tag
Aug 22
- Public drunk
- DUI other substance second offense, endangering child by DUI first offense, speeding on state highway, failure to maintain liability insurance and no child restraint
- DUI other substance first offense and careless driving
- Contempt of court for failure to pay fine x2
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 21
- Resisting/obstructing arrest — 42nd Ave.
- Grand larceny — Lizzie Rd.
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — Knox Rd.
- Non-reportable — Reese Rd.
- DUI — Highway 19 S. SB
- Taking away of a motor vehicle — Mt. Carmel Rd.
Aug 22
- Grand larceny — Charlie Johnson Rd.
- Non-reportable — Highway 19 S. and S. Frontage Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 21
- Detector activation, no fire-unintentional — 1438 46th
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 819 30th
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address — 4515 25th
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 324 5th
- Not reported — 1210 Bonita Lakes; 3020 15th; 4555 35th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 21
- Motor vehicle collision — Marion Russell Rd. (Russell)
- Emergency medical service — Highway 19 N. (Collinsville)
- Brush fire — Masonic Lodge Rd. (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell)
Aug 22
- Assist — Murphy Dr. (Lost Gap)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 45 N. (Northeast)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 45 N. (Marion)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 45 N. (Russell)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.