The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 18
- Controlled substance violations x2
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Warrant service
- Probation violation
- Failure to pay
Aug 19
- DUI first offense
- DUI other substance first offense and suspended/revoked driver’s license
- Failure to pay
- Disorderly conduct: interfering with lawful order, contempt of court for failure to pay, DUI other substance first offense, no/expired driver’s license, failure to maintain liability insurance and speeding on state highway
Aug 20
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Burglary; all but dwelling
- Interference or disturbance of business
- DUI first offense
Aug 21
- Resisting/obstructing arrest and violation of seat belt law
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 18
- Non-reportable – Briarwood Rd.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Tommy Webb Dr. and 49th Ave. S.
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 and Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
- DUI first offense — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 and Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Aug 19
- Non-reportable — Briarwood Rd.
- Non-reportable — Burrage Rd.
Aug 20
- Controlled substance: illegal possession — Grand Ave.
- Burglary; inhabited dwelling house — Cricket Rd.
- Non-reportable — Sandflat Rd.
- DUI second offense — Cotton Gin Rd. and Lizelia Rd.
Aug 21
- Resisting/obstructing arrest – 42nd Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday through Monday.
Aug 18
- Grass fire — 1087 Highway 19 S. SB; 2407 36th
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 4900 Poplar Springs; 516 Highway 19
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address — 3006 Grandview
- Not reported — 1636 Highway 39; 2014 28th; 2400 Highway 19
Aug 19
- Canceled on medical scene — 1350 24th
- Dispatched and cancelled en route — 5000 Highway 39; 5051 Highway 493
- Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station — 2016 31st; 2103 B
- False alarm or false call, other — 5021 Highway 393
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 200 North Hills; 2701 Willow Bend; 4606 Paulding
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries — 999 26th
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 807 B
- Person in distress, other — 2222 47th
- Not reported — 2701 Davis; 7009 10th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug 18
- Structure fire — Maiden Rd. (Collinsville)
- Structure fire — Maiden Rd. (Suqualena)
- Structure fire — Maiden Rd. (Martin)
- Structure fire — Maiden Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville)
- Assist — Ponta Hills Rd. (Northeast)
- Emergency medical service — Highway 39 (Samdale)
Aug 19
- Assist — Gene Carr Rd. (Causeyville)
- Grass fire — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Trash fire — Valley Rd. (South)
- Trash fire — Freedom Baptist Church Rd. (Russell)
- Emergency medical service — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey)
Aug 20
- Emergency medical service — King Rd. (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle collision — Interstate 20/59 (Toomsuba)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 11 S. (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
