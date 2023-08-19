The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 16
- Disturbing the peace — 1423 26th Ave., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 9171 Blizzard Rd., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — 1773 George Rd., Terry
- Domestic violence — 9501 Highway 495, Meridian
Aug 17
- Simple assault — 3017 9th St., Meridian
- Trespassing and disturbance of business – 539 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian
- Willful trespassing — homeless
- Willful trespassing — 819 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian
- Escaping custody and petit larceny — 5433 Highway 513, Stonewall
- Public drunk and resisting arrest — 107 71st Pl. Apt. A136, Meridian
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 16
- DUI other substance second offense, suspended driver’s license and insurance violation
- General ordinances; penalties
- Felon in possession of firearm, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle
- Warrant service x3
- Disorderly conduct; hindering police
- Disorderly conduct; interfering with lawful order and contempt of court
- Disorderly conduct; interfering with lawful order and contempt of court
- DUI first offense and failure to maintain liability insurance
Aug 17
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- DUI other substance first offense
- DUI second offense, driving in more than one lane, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Contempt of court
- Controlled substance violations, DUI other substance first offense, violation of seat belt law, expired tag and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Probation violation
- Simple assault x2
- DUI other substance first offense, endangering a child by DUI first offense, violation of seat belt law, no child restraint and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Probation violation
- Compulsory school attendance requirement x2 and compulsory school attendance requirement second offense
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 16
- DUI other substance second offense — Collinsville Rd. and Roy Dollar Rd.
- DUI first offense — Westminister Dr.
- Disorderly conduct; hindering police — 5th St.
- DUI other substance first offense — Lindley Rd.
- DUI second offense — Lindley Rd.
- Disorderly conduct; interfering with lawful order — Centerhill Martin Rd.
Aug 17
- Cyberstalking — 22nd Ave. S.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — North Hills St. and 29th Ave.
- DUI first offense — Highway 19 N.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Aug 16
- Motor vehicle collision — Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville)
- Vehicle fire — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Skyline (Causeyville)
Aug 17
- Emergency medical service — Null Rd. (Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
