The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 14
- Disorderly conduct — homeless
- Disorderly conduct — 5890 Oak St., Meridian
- Domestic violence — 6020 Oakland Heights St., Meridian
- Domestic violence, stalking, disturbing the family and petit larceny — 2904 8th Ave., Meridian
Aug 15
- Willful trespassing and malicious mischief— 5925 Dogwood Dr., Toomsuba
- Shoplifting — 3018 26th St., Meridian
- Littering and resisting arrest — 1322 28th Ave., Meridian
- Simple assault threat — 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D26, Meridian
- Domestic violence, simple assault and disorderly conduct — 2006 34th Ave., Meridian
- Petit larceny — 2608 17th St., Meridian
- Abusive calls to E-911 — 1208 38th Ave., Meridian
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 14
- Felon in possession of firearm
- Simple domestic violence third offense x4, felon in possession of firearm and petit larceny
- Contempt of court
- DUI other substance first offense
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance and disobedience of traffic control devices
- Possession of methamphetamine
Aug 15
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, disorderly conduct, child endangerment x2, resisting/obstructing arrest and no child restraint
- DUI first offense and violation of seatbelt law
- Disturbance of family
- Warrant service and furnishing contraband
- Warrant service and controlled substance violations
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Prostitution; unlawful to engage or solicit
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI first offense, careless driving, failure to maintain liability insurance and driving with suspended/revoked license
Aug 16
- DUI other substance first offense
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 14
- Aggravated assault — Old Highway 80 W.
- Grand larceny — Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
- Burglary — Pine Springs Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — Old 8th St. Rd. and 70th Pl.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Highway 19 S. SB
- DUI first offense — Highway 19 S. and Wilkerson Loop
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Highway 19 S. and Wilkerson Loop
- Indecent exposure — Briarwood Rd.
Aug 15
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle — 20th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday.
- Assist police or other governmental agency — 5314 Arthur
- Dispatched and cancelled en route — 3415 69th
- Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition — 2427 4th
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1809 34th; 2015 Mosby; 2200 33rd; 2821 19th; 311 Knight Parker; 2409 Old Marion
- Not reported — 1100 Perimeter; 506 Front St.; 146 Highway 1
1/8
- 0; 1599 13th; 222 3rd; 3300 Davis; 7029 10th
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction — 1000 Bonita Lakes; 5051 Highway 493
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — 3310 Highway 39
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries — 3999 Poplar Springs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 14
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 59 NB MM 144 (Meehan)
- Emergency medical service — Wilderson Loop (Southeast)
Aug 15
- Assist — Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin)
- Emergency medical service — Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 145 (Clarkdale)
- Structure fire — Paul Anderson Dr. (Longcreek)
- Structure fire — Paul Anderson Dr. (Clarkdale)
- Structure fire — Paul Anderson Dr. (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 23 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.