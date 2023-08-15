The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 11
- Simple assault threat, disturbance of business and carrying a concealed weapon — 4509 11th St., Meridian
- Willful trespassing — 527 36th Ave., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct — 2608 17th St., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 219 Cassion Rd., Porterville
Aug 13
- DUI — 1656 Carrol Dr. Apt. 3, Biloxi
- Domestic violence — 2601 16th St. Apt. 5, Meridian
- Disturbance of business — 26 Magnolia St., Hickory
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 11
- Stolen vehicle — 2200 block of 27th Ave. at 9:10 p.m.
Aug 12
- Auto burglary — 4100 block of 31st Ave. at 2:30 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Aug 11
- Contempt of court
- DUI first offense and no/expired drivers license
- DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance and driver required to stop
Aug 12
- DUI first offense, careless driving and failure to dim headlights
- DUI other substance first offense
- Compulsory school attendance requirement second offense
- DUI first offense and expired tag
- Contempt of court
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI first offense, endangering a child by DUI first offense and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Contempt of court
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, littering and failure to maintain liability insurance
Aug 13
- Contempt of court
- Disorderly conduct and DUI second offense
- DUI refusal or inability to submit to chemical test and leaving the scene of an accident
- DUI first offense, careless driving and no/expired drivers license
- Possession of methamphetamine and DUI other substance first offense
Aug 14
- Contempt of court
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Aug 11
- Possession of drug paraphernalia — S. Frontage Rd.
- DUI first offense — Old Highway 80 and North Lakeland Drive
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Interstate 20/59 EB
- DUI first-zero tolerance — Highway 19 N. SB
- Driving under the influence — Poplar Springs Dr. and Buntin Gunn
Aug 12
- DUI first offense — 5th St. and Cooper Ave.
- Burglary all but dwelling — Byrd Doerner Rd.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — 31st Ave.
- Disorderly conduct — Old Country Club Rd. E. and Confederate Dr.
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle — Old Country Club Rd. E. and Confederate Dr.
Aug 13
- DUI first offense — Highway 19 N. and North Hills St.
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 496 and Old Wire Rd
Aug 14
- Aggravated assault — Old Highway 80 W.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug 11
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 126 (Meehan)
- Assist — Causeyville Rd./Shiloh Vimville Rd. (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Branch Estates Rd. (Long Creek)
Aug 12
- Emergency medical service — Null Rd. (Lauderdale)
- Drowning — Schamberville Ln. (Collinsville)
- Emergency medical service — Conehatta St. (Marion)
Aug 13
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 131 (Lost Gap)
- Assist — Mae Crocker Cir. (Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
