The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 9
- Simple assault — 2649 St. Andrews St. Apt. D2, Meridian
- Domestic violence — 913 Bragg Ave., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 5405 1st St., Meridian
- Shoplifting — 4123 Chunky Duffee Rd., Chunky
Aug 10
- Malicious mischief and petit larceny — 4025 36th Ave., Meridian
- Simple assault threat x2 — 1402 52nd Ave., Meridian
- Trespassing and resisting arrest — 3104 Seaers St., Jackson
- Simple assault — 301 63rd Pl., Meridian
Aug 11
- Disturbance of a business and disorderly conduct — homeless
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 9
- Commercial burglary — 2000 block of Old Marion Rd. at 11:34 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Aug 9
- Probation violation
- Warrant service x2
- Contempt of court
- Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, no/expired drivers license and violation of seat belt law
- Contempt of court
- DUI first offense, expired tag and failure to maintain liability insurance
Aug 10
- Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Controlled substance violations and possession of a controlled substance
- Arson and auto burglary
- Auto burglary x2 and taking away of a motor vehicle
- Possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and DUI other substance first offense.
Aug 11
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to maintain liability insurance and multiple-beam road lighting equipment
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Aug 9
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle — Highway 19 S.
- DUI first offense — 22nd Ave. S.
- Felony fleeing pursuit — Vally St./34th Ave.
- DUI first offense — 22nd Ave. S.
Aug 10
- Malicious mischief — 22nd Ave. S.
- Non-reportable — Old 8th St. Rd. N.
- Grand Larceny — 22nd Ave. S.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Aug 9
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 11 S. (South, Lost Gap)
- Fire alarm — Pleasant Dr. (Marion)
- Emergency medical service — Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin)
- Assist — Highway 493 (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 19 S. (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
