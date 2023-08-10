The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 7
- Simple assault threat x3, stalking and telephone harassment x4 — 3233 46th St., Meridian
- Domestic violence — 3180 Fox Ln. Rd., Meridian
- DUI — 5347 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian
Aug 8
- Simple assault threat — 107 71st Pl. Apt. M6, Meridian
- Resisting arrest — 185 S Taylor St., Hickory
- Domestic violence — 3180 Fox Ln., Meridian
- Simple assault threat — homeless
- Shoplifting and willful trespassing — 790 21st Ave., Meridian
- Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 113, Meridian
- Trespass less than larceny — 5672 Cooper Cir., Meridian
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 7
- Shooting — 2300 block of 34th Ave. at 8:33 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Aug 7
- Burglary-all but dwelling x3
- Simple domestic violence first offense
- Possession of methamphetamine, false information to police officer and probation violation
Aug 8
- Contempt of court
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, DUI other substance first offense, lighting equipment requirements, violation of seatbelt law and failure to maintain liability insurance
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 7
- Rape — 5th St
Aug 8
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle — Highway 19 N.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Aug 7
- Fire alarm — Cedar St. (Suqualena)
- Emergency medical service — Russell Topton Rd. (Russell)
- Structure fire — Highway 493 (Bailey, Martin, Suqualena, Samdale, Marion)
- Grass fire — Interstate 20/59 EB MM 160
- Emergency medical service — Homestead Rd. (Russell)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 39 and Ponta Hills Rd. W. (Northeast)
- Alarm — Pleasant Dr. (Marion)
- Assist — Poplar Springs Dr. (Bailey)
Aug 8
- Assist — Chip Pickering Dr. (Northeast)
- Emergency medical service — Russell Topton Rd. (Russell)
- Assist — Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19 SE (Southeast)
- Emergency medical service — Daleville Prismatic Rd. (Lauderdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
