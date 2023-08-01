The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 29
- Auto burglary — 500 block of Front St. Extension at 2:10 p.m.
- Auto burglary — 153 mile marker on Interstate 20 at 4:43 p.m.
- Shooting — 2100 block of 33rd Avenue at 9:56 p.m.
July 30
- Shooting — 3100 block of 36th Ave. at 11:54 p.m.
July 31
- Commercial burglary — 2200 block of South Frontage Rd. at 3:28 a.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
July 28
- Probation violation
- Controlled substance-sell, transfer, distribute, possess, and conspiracy
- Simple assault and disturbance of family
July 29
- Resisting/obstructing arrest, contempt of court and felony fleeing
- Warrant service x2
- Contempt of court
July 30
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, DUI second offense, failure to dim headlights, violation of seat belt law and failure to maintain liability insurance
- DUI first offense, failure to yield right of way, failure to maintain liability insurance, violation of seat belt law and driving with suspended/revoked license
- Willful trespassing and foreign warrant; fugitive; holding
- Simple assault
- DUI first offense and speeding on local highways
- DUI first offense, driving in more than one lane, expired tag, failure to maintain liability insurance and violation of seat belt law
- DUI first offense, child endangerment, careless driving, violation of seatbelt law and failure to maintain liability insurance
- Failure to pay
July 31
- DUI other substance first offense, expired tag, failure to maintain liability insurance and violation of seatbelt law
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 28
- Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle — Highway 45 Bypass SB.
July 29
- DUI second offense — Highway 19 N.
July 30
- DUI first offense — Highway 39 Bypass
- Petit larceny — Highway 19 S.
- DUI first offense — Highway 19 N.
- DUI first offense — Long Creek Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — 16th Place S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
- Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional — 7935 Kristen
- Lock-in — 1521 25th
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 2400 Highway 19; 2701 Myrtlewood; 506 Front St.
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 2901 20th
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction — 2501 4th
- Not reported — 156 Interstate 20/59 WB; 3003 12th; 3405 55th; 3931 Grandview; 4603 Highway 39
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 28
- Vehicle fire — Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
July 29
- Emergency medical service — Sylvester Lewis Rd. (Collinsville)
- Grass fire — Highway 19 N. (Suqualena)
Structure fire — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 (Toomsuba)
Structure fire — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 (Russell)
Structure fire — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 (Lauderdale)
July 30
- Motor vehicle collision — Interstate 20 (Meehan)
- Fire alarm — Jeff Davis School Rd. (Southeast)
- Fire alarm — Jeff Davis School Rd. (Russell)
- Fire alarm — Blue Bird Dr. (Marion)
- Fire alarm — Blue Bird Dr. (Northeast)
- Motor vehicle collision — Zero Rd. (Long Creek)
- Structure fire — Highway 19 N. (Suqualena)
- Structure fire — Highway 19 N. (Lost Gap)
- Structure fire — Highway 19 N. (Bailey)
- Motor vehicle collision — Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
- Emergency medical service — Centerhill Martin Rd. (Bailey)
- Assist — Highway 145 (Clarkdale)
- Assist — Mt. Horeb Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Lift assist — Sandflat Rd. (Southeast)
- Fire alarm — Calusa Rd. (Marion)
- Fire alarm — Calusa Rd. (Northeast)
- Fire alarm — Calusa Rd. (Russell)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
