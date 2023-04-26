The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
April 21
• Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting — 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence — 3920 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing, disturbance of a business — 1804 16th St., Meridian.
• False reporting of a crime — 4203 A East Old Wire Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia — 1913 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
April 22
• Public drunk — 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Public drunk — 1207 33rd Ave., Meridian.
April 23
• Disturbing the peace — 1207 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct, willful trespassing, disturbance of a business — homeless.
April 24
• Giving false information — 856 Morris Tullos Dr., Morton.
• Giving false information — 534 Lawrence Rd., Jackson.
• Public drunk — 8658 Bristlecone St. San Antonio, Texas.
April 25
• Domestic violence — 706 12th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana — 521 18th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence — 2707 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• Public drunk, giving false information, trespassing — 3910 40th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting — 2256 Attala Rd. 3232 McCool.
• Shoplifting — 2256 Attala Rd., 3232 McCool.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 21
• Stolen vehicle — 4500 block of 35th Ave., 7:09 a.m.
• Residential burglary — 4400 block of Rubush Dr., 12:50 p.m.
• Residential burglary — 100 block of 63rd Ave., 9:51 a.m.
• Residential burglary — 400 block of D St., 2:53 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
April 21
• Aggravated assault — 6079 Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
• Contempt of court — 93 Smith St. Lisman, Ala.
• Contempt of court — 5266 Hwy. 45, Porterville.
• Felon in possession of a firearm — 262 71 CR.
• No driver’s mirrors, insurance violation, dazzling tail light, violation of seat belt law, receiving stolen property — 3071 Rivers Rd.
• Credit Cards, signing with intent to defraud — 5723 Valley Rd.
• Credit Cards, signing with intent to defraud — 1040 Aycock Rd.
• Felon in possession of a firearm — 1415 51st Ave.
April 22
• Possession of marijuana while operating vehicle, disorderly conduct/hindering police.
• DUI/second offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, disturbance of traffic control devices, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 2014 26th Ave.
• sale, transfer, manufacture, etc. during 12 consecutive months/two counts, trafficking in controlled substances/two counts, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, careless driving, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Rd.
• DUI/third offense or greater,. possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Public drunk — 51264 Covered Bridge Rd. Brookwood, Ala.
April 23
• Probation violation — 10240 CR 670, Quitman.
April 24
• Parole violation — 1926 25th Ave.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, driving in more than one lane/wrong side.
• Sexual penetration of incarcerated offender by law enforcement — 3110 Little Rock/County Line Rd., Union.
• Controlled substance violations — 1719 Bunk Newell Rd.
• Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding — 1013 23rd St.
• Burglary; inhabited dwelling house whether armed or not, aggravated assault, armed carjacking/attempted armed carjacking, simple domestic violence/third offense, felon in possession of a firearm.
April 25
• Disorderly conduct/interfering with lawful order, resisting/obstructing arrest, DUI/other substance/first offense, violation of seat belt law, motor vehicle violation/no expired drivers license, multiple beam.
• Controlled substance/illegal possession, sale, possession or use of controlled substances, or narcotic drugs with intent/two counts.
• Disorderly conduct/hindering police.
• Controlled substance/illegal possession.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
April 21
• Theft — Hwy. 19S.
• Theft — Constitution Ave.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19S.
• Disturbance Hwy. 39.
April 22
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N SB.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19S.
• Suspicious person — Old 8th St. Rd.
• Theft — 22nd Ave.
• Burglary already occupied — S.L. Wilson Rd.
• Accident no injuries — Long Creek Rd.
• Suspicious vehicle — Old Hwy. 19 SE.
• Accident with injuries — Poplar Springs Dr.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 11/80.
April 23
• Traffic stop — 8th St.
• Accident no injuries — Briarwood Rd.
April 24
• Theft — Constitution Ave.
• Burglary/already occupied — North Shore Dr.
• Burglary/already occupied — Yachtsman Dr.
• Traffic stop — I-20/59 WB.
• Theft — Hwy. 493.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 24
• Gas leak — 103 Frontage; 1313 B St.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1624 9th; 406 49th; 4505 Country Club; 7100 Hwy. 80; 815 33rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries — 1448 North Hills.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 4199 5th; 44 Russell.
• Person in distress, other — 2409 Old Marion.
• Not reported — 1702 20th; 7759 Confederate; 923 46th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
April 21
• Emergency medical service call — Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire — Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).
• Structure fire — Dees Rd. (Southeast, Russell, Toomsuba).
April 22
• Emergency medical service call — Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire — Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident — Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
April 23
• Emergency medical service call — Bigelow Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call — Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
April 25
• Emergency medical service call — Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist — State Blvd. Ext. — Suqualena/Collinsville.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m. and 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.