The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
April 14
• Probation violation — 1108 26th Ave.
• Speeding 9 MPH over limit, DUI/first offense — 4708 5th St.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, motor vehicle violation no/expired drivers license — 2607 Edgewood Dr.
• DUI/other substance/first offense — 3809 10th St.
• Receiving stolen property — 4645 Causeyville Rd.
• Possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) — 910 10th St.
• Controlled substance/sell, transfer, distribute, possession with intent — 3715 19th Ct.
April 15
• Sale, possession or use of controlled substances or narcotic drugs with intent — 788 Scruggs Rd.
• Failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, lighting equipment requirements, motor vehicle/possession of marijuana, violation of seat belt law — 2427 4th Ave.
• DUI/first offense, violation of seat belt law, disobedience of traffic control devices — 2216 E.O. Johnson, Little Rock, Miss.
• DUI/first offense, careless driving, violation of seat belt law — 11065 Byrd Doerner Rd.
• DUI/first offense/two counts, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, careless driving — 5604 Cooper Ave.
April 16
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order — 901 MLK Dr.
• Possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine/two counts, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) — 1017m 16th Ave.
• Public drunk — 13254 CR 32, Lisman, Ala.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 2133 19th Ave.
• DUI/first offense, suspended driver’s license, driving without headlights — 3500 Hwy. 39N.
April 17
• DUI/first offense, disobedience of traffic control devices, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
April 13
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 11/80.
April 14
• Theft — Hwy. 39N.
• Theft — Windsor Rd.
• Traffic stop — 7th St.
• Accident hit and run — Campground Rd.
• Safety check-point — Cooper Ave/5th St.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39 bypass.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N NB.
April 15
• Traffic stop — 18th St/23rd Ave.
• Suspicious vehicle — Aycock Rd.
April 16
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39 bypass.
• Traffic stop — I-20/59 WB.
• Accident hit and run — Will Garrett Rd.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19S.
April 17
• Traffic stop — 49th Ave. S.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
April 14
• Emergency medical service call — Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
April 15
• Emergency medical service call — Collinsville Circle (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call — Gene Carr Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call — John C. Stennis Dr. (Sam Dale).
• Assist — Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
April 16
• Emergency medical service call — Daleville Prismatic Rd.
• Emergency medical service call — Gene Carr Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident — Hwy. 19N/Chandler Rd. (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call — Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Assist — Chapel Rd. (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
