The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
July 7
Domestic violence — 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. E1, Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 1119 14th St., Meridian.
- Violation of protection order — 1330 Highway 19 N., Collinsville.
- Simple assault threat x2, impersonating and officer, malicious mischief, disturbance of business — homeless.
July 8
- Disorderly conduct — 26 Magnolia St., Hickory.
- Shoplifting — 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. A6, Meridian.
- Public drunk — 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
July 9
- Disorderly conduct, profane language, disturbance of a business — 2461 Farmington Rd., Madison, Georgia.
- Petit larceny — 2813 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 8
- Shooting — 200 block of 23rd St. at 5:02 a.m.
July 9
- Robbery — 3700 block of Vally Street at 1:58 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
July 7
- Probation violation — 602 56th Ave., Meridian.
- Probation violation — 4131 59th Pl., Meridian.
- Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, counterfeit substance; possession with intent — 4401 40th Ave. A1, Meridian.
- Speeding on state highway, careless driving, no child restraint x2, DUI first offense, endangering child by DUI first offense x3 — 2110 20th St., Meridian.
- Contempt of court — 3740 Northshore, Toomsuba.
July 8
- Improper lane passing, careless driving, improper turn (no turn signal), driving with suspended/revoked drivers license — 725 Tarkington Road S., Stone Mountain, Georgia.
- Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) x2 — 966 Lake St., Meridian.
- Child desertion; neglect; non-support — 539 Paul Anderson Dr., Meridian.
July 9
- Court order/Mandatory days — 400 45th St., Meridian.
- Failure to pay — 6591 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
- DUI first offense, speeding, following too closely, vehicle liability insurance failure second offense — 60 Gamba Rd., Lisman, Alabama.
- Disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing arrest — 3780 Rufus Martin Rd., Meridian.
July 10
- DUI other substance first offense, lighting equipment requirements, no/expired drivers license, failure to pay x2 — 1318 19th St., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
July 8
- Petit larceny — Murphy Dr.
- Non-reportable — Pine Springs Rd.
July 9
- Petit larceny — Collinsville Martin Rd.
- Disorderly conduct — Rufus Martin Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — Highway 19 S.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 7
- Brush fire — Mayatt Rd. (Martin)
- Fire alarm — Beechwood Ridge (Clarkdale, South, Long Creek)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 39/Olhoft Rd. (Northeast)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 45 N. (Lauderdale)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 WB MM 129 (Lost Gap)
July 8
- Assist — Interstate 20 WB MM 169 (Toomsuba, Russell)
- Vehicle fire — Interstate 20 EB MM 169 (Russell, Toomsuba)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 EB MM 123 (Meehan, Lost Gap)
July 9
- Vehicle Fire — S. Anderson Rd. (Clarkdale)
- Fire Alarm — Oakhill Dr. (Bailey, Northeast, Suqualena)
- Emergency Medical Service — JW Reynolds Rd. (Southeast)
- Motor vehicle accident — Knox Rd. (Russell)
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 59 N. (Lost Gap)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.