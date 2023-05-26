The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
May 24
• Disorderly conduct — homeless.
• DUI/refusal, resisting arrest — 353 N Davis St., Forest.
• Domestic violence — 1330 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
May 25
• Simple assault — 107 71st Place Apt. A103.
• Simple assault/threat — 1803 8th Ave.
• Simple assault, disturbing the family, trespassing — 3768 Old 8th St. Rd. Apt. G.
• Public drunk — 2620 19th St.
• Domestic violence — 2910 St Andrews St.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
May 24
• Stolen vehicles — 400 block of Lake Dr., 10:36 a.m.
• Auto burglary — 700 block of 24th Ave., 4:04 p.m.
May 25
• Auto burglary — 5000 block of Hwy. 493.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
May 24
• DUI/other substance/second offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, child endangerment/3 counts, violation of seat belt law, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Trespass/willful — 12715 Newton Co/Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service — 1202 21st St., Meridian.
May 25
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/first offense, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 1535 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of seat belt law, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, motor vehicle violation-no/expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of a controlled substance — 548 Old Country Club Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense — 2257 Minnow Bucket Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense — 1975 Ridge Top Ct., Trinity, N.C.
• Speeding, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, DUI/first offense — 1712 Marion Russell Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay — 2704 Vally Rd., Meridian.
May 26
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 4901 14th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
May 24
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19S.
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Theft — Hwy. 496.
• Traffic stop — 14th St/17th Ave.
• Suspicious vehicle — Willow Lake Rd.
• Accident with injuries — Hwy. 19N NB/State Blvd. Ext.
• Accident with injuries — Lauderdale Rd.
• Safety check point — Freeman Dr/Hwy. 45N.
• Meet complainant — Nutt Rd.
May 25
• Safety check point — Freeman Dr/Hwy. 45N.
• Safety check point — Dale Dr.
• Meet complainant — 22nd Ave. S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
May 25
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries — 1804 Hwy. 39.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries — 134 North Hills.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 212 29th.
May 26
• Lock-in — 4017 59th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1300 18th; 2701 52nd; 2914 Chandler.
• Smoke or odor removal — 3915 36th.
• Not reported — 2015 Mosby; 2324 41st; 3215 Ash; 803 29th
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
May 23
• Emergency medical service call — Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
May 24
• Motor vehicle accident — Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Drowning — Pine Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident — Hwy. 19N/State Blvd. Ext. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident — Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale).
May 25
• Emergency medical service call — Campground Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist — Honeysuckle Dr. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call — King Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call — Leeville Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
