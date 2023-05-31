The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 26
• Telephone harassment, trespassing — 2648 Myrtlewood Dr.
• Simple assault/threat — 2648 Myrtlewood Dr.
• Telephone harassment, simple assault — 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 20C.
• Malicious mischief, willful trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — homeless.
• DUI/refusal — 2110 20th St.
May 27
• Parole violation — 1546 48th Ave.
• Carrying a concealed weapon — 4613 Manning St.
• Carrying a concealed weapon — 107 71st Place Apt. A32.
• Disturbing the peace, willful trespassing — 2428 Old Marion Rd.
• DUI — 4328 19th St.
• Simple assault/threat, disturbing the peace — 3018 45th Ave.
May 28
• DUI/other — 107 71st Place Apt. A79.
• DUI/refusal — 900 Downtowner, Mobile, Ala.
• DUI — 3027 Nester Rd.
May 29
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, giving false information — 1653 RIP Lane Apt. B43.
• Domestic violence — 1410 16th St.
• Simple assault, petit larceny — 383 Briarwood Rd. 156.
May 30
• Domestic violence — 6707 11th Ave.
• Domestic violence — 1521 25th Ave.
May 31
• Possession of a controlled substance — 10911 Kemper-Martin Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Wednesday.
May 26
• Auto burglary — 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 2:51 p.m.
May 27
• Commercial burglary — 4500 block of 4th St., 2:54 p.m.
• Commercial burglary — 5100 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:29 p.m.
• Commercial burglary — 1800 block of 24th Ave., 11:58 p.m.
• Residential burglary — 6500 block of Old 8th St. Rd., 4:18 p.m.
• Auto burglary — 2700 block of 8th St., 2:18 p.m.
May 28
• Auto burglary — 1600 block of 14th St., 6:03 a.m.
• Auto burglary — 2700 block of 8th St., 2:18 p.m.
• Auto burglary — 2700 block of Saint Andrews St., 5:31 a.m.
• Residential burglary — 2700 block of Saint Andrews St., 5:31 a.m.
May 30
• Stolen vehicle — 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:35 a.m.
May 31
• Commercial burglary — 500 block of 34th Ave., 9:39 a.m.
• Residential burglary — 2600 block of 17th St., 12:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 26
• Possession of marijuana/first offense, DUI/other substance/first offense, violation of seat belt law — 6999 Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
• Simple assault/two counts — 125 Poplar St., Chunky.
• DUI/first offense — 9487 Hwy. 495 B.
• Failure to pay — 8354 Ham Rd.
May 27
• DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability.
• Failure to pay — 1367 Old Rock Rd.
• Warrant service — 2110 20th St.
• DUI/first offense, child endangerment/third offense, motor vehicle violation/no/expired driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 506 Front St. A6.
• Disorderly conduct; interfering with lawful order — 5815 Mosby Rd.
• Stalking — 9159 Joles Rd., Lauderdale.
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order — 2527 Hwy. 496.
• Simple domestic violence/first offense — 765 Sookalena E1, Marion.
• General violations — 208 Gordon St., Hattiesburg.
• Simple domestic violence/first offense — 230 Brookstone Way, Jacksonville, N.C.
• DUI/other substance/first offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 58, Lauderdale.
May 28
• Probation violation — 4600 Pacific St.
• DUI/first offense, driving in more than one lane/wrong side — 2607 Campground Rd., Lauderdale.
• Warrant service, contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine, possession of controlled substance/methamphetamine — 4857 SL Wilson Rd.
• DUI/first offense — 412 East 24th Ave., Ecru, Pa.
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 2621 Green Loop Rd. B.
• DUI, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, driving in more than one lane-wrong side — 107 Storybook, Clarksville, Tenn.
• Felon in possession of firearm — 908 Church Ave.
May 29
• DUI/first offense, multiple-beam road-lighting; failure to dim headlights, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 3 32nd Ave.
• DUI/refusal to submit to test, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, motor vehicle; safety belts, warrant service — 2715 49th Ave.
• Warrant service, DUI/other substance/first offense, false information to police officer, foreign warrant; fugitive; holding — 2526 Hwy. 496.
• DUI/first offense, disobedience of traffic control devices — 8913 Pace Rd.
• Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order — 621 21st N2.
• Violation of seat belt law, driving without headlights, false information to police officer — 1653 Rip Lane.
May 30
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/other substance/first offense, violation of seat belt law, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability — 615 CR 418, Quitman.
• Motor vehicle — possession of marijuana, while operating vehicle, DUI/other substance/first offense, violation of seat belt law, motor vehicle violation-no/expired driver’s license, failure of owner/operator of vehicle — 2610 Hwy. 496.
• Simple assault, controlled substance-unlawful to purchase, poss, trans, or dist, contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine — 5044 Hwy. 145 South Lot A.
• Warrant service — 3234 Old Hwy. 19.
• Improper turn (no turn signal), failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, DUI/first offense, reckless driving, littering/two counts, driving with suspended/revoked license — 3717 Highland Ave.
• Contempt of court for failure to appear or complete jury service — 627 Hibiscus St. Newport News, Va.
May 31
• DUI/first offense, violation of seat belt law, motor vehicle violation/no expired driver’s license — 1212 47th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Wednesday.
May 26
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 495
May 27
• Disturbance — Briarwood Rd.
• Theft — Windsor Rd.
• Safety check point — Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.
May 28
• Safety check point — Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.
• Traffic stop — 17th St/5th Ave.
• Vandalism — Briarwood Rd.
• Traffic stop — Lauderdale Rd.
May 29
• Traffic stop — 49th Ave.
• Theft — 22nd Ave. S.
• Traffic stop — West Lauderdale Rd.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19N.
May 30
• Safety check point — Hwy. 19S.
• Meet complainant — Constitution Ave.
• Meet complainant — 22nd Ave. S.
• Safety check point — Old Hwy. 19 SE.
• Traffic stop — Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 19 S.
May 31
• Traffic stop — Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Traffic stop — 5th St.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
May 26
• Speeding on local highways, careless driving, possession of marijuana in vehicle — 508 Brentwood Circle, Clarksville, Tenn.
• Speeding 10/19 mph over limit, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle — 159 Brand St., Decatur.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Wednesday.
May 28
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 2915 St. Paul; 4914 33rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries — 2445 North Hills.
• Not reported — 2406 54th; 2838 14th; 516 Hwy. 19.
May 29
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction — 2320 32nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 715 Bonita.
• Not reported — 1020 Hwy. 39; 1703 5th; 4100 40th; 5005 Druid; 5109 Lake.
May 30
• Fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle — 336 5th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 117 Russell; 3500 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported — 2925 State; 5635 Cooper.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Wednesday.
May 26
• Emergency medical service call — Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
May 28
• Brush fire — Hwy. 494/Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
• Structure fire — Shiloh Vimville Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).
May 29
• Assist Clarke County Structure fire — CR 350, Clarke Co. (Clarkdale).
May 30
• Grass fire — Walker Bottom Rd. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
