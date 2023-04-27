It was a normal, kind of day this past Tuesday. Nothing much going on around the Meridian Railroad Museum. (Note: For those slow in catching the news, I am now Executive Director of Meridian Railroad Museum). So yeah, the only thing within hearing was the loud toot, toot of a freight train as it moved through Union Station. Nothing going on, until my telephone rang, and word arrived.
You see the voice at the end of the line said two Hobos were sighted leaving the freight and headed my way.
Whatttt??
Hobos, my mind caught the sight of two old fellows standing around a fire and sharing a can of beans.
But I was so wrong.
These were real, honest-to-gosh Hobos. I thought the days of hopping a freight were over. Boy, was I wrong.
My caller had assured me these two were on the up-and-up. That he had checked them out and neither one was a serial killer. I was sort of relieved.
That’s when the two guys i.e., Hobos entered the front door.
Hubs happened to have stopped by, so I shoved him toward the door. As usual with visitors, he asked them to sign our guest register and with a pleasant “okay” and ‘thank you” it was done.
As the Hobo visitors walked through our museum, we were soon impressed with their train knowledge and admiration. I mean they asked the right questions and made railfan-type comments.
And in a matter of minutes, we shook-off our apprehension and began to enjoy their conversation. I must say the two were more than entertaining. And almost too soon, they looked at their iPhones and asked for the nearest fast-food place. Nearest because they were hoofing-it everywhere they went.
They explained that they were on vacation. That they both had full time jobs back home and wanted to make it to New Orleans right away because they must return to work on Monday.
From that remark I clearly had a connection with them. I thought about the many time Hubs and I traveled and were on a tight schedule (however we didn’t hop freights).
Before the two guys left, they shared that April was their yearly vacation time of year. This year they had hopped from Milwaukee to Memphis, with a stop-off in Meridian, then on to New Orleans before returning home.
Of course, hopping freights is illegal, you understand, but what a way to travel, just lying around watching the stars and seeing city lights as they approached each town. Oh, and no $3 a gallon gas, either.
Just saying ...
And today the two are probably partying in New Orleans. Come Monday they will be back to the old grind but with dreams of next year’s vaca.
Maybe they will stop by Meridian again, just maybe.
If the two will let us know at the Museum, we will have two quarter-pounders with cheese, plus fries, waiting.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. See her website: annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.