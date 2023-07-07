The Monsignor John N. Burns Council 802 of the Knights of Columbus is inviting the public to join in the celebration as the organization marks its 120-year anniversary in the Queen City.
An open house event is set for 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the council hall, which is located on Highway 19 North, for the community to come take part in the festivities.
Council 802 was first organized on July 5, 1903, with dignitaries from throughout the southeast region, and even from as far away as Chicago, coming to Meridian to recognize the event. The Council has continued its mission of service to the community and church ever since, with more than $35,000 in community support provided each year.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Men’s Fraternal order with over 1.7 million members worldwide.
