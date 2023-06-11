John Clayton Kitchens from Collinsville was recently elected president-elect at the State 4-H Congress that was held at Mississippi State University May 31 through June 2.
Kitchens is a member of Lauderdale County 4-H where he is involved in various leadership activities, robotics, woodworking, cooking and much more. He will represent Lauderdale County and Mississippi 4-H as president-elect for the 2023-2024 4-H year, then advance as state 4-H president for the 2024-2025 year.
If you are interested in joining Lauderdale County 4-H, please contact the Lauderdale County MSU Extension Office at 601-482-9764 or stop by the office, which is located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
