The details have become hazy with the passing of several decades since a young Elvis Presley made early forays into Meridian. But one thing is clear — the emerging performer, long before he became The King of Rock & Roll, was drawn to the Queen City and its status as an entertainment center.
In the early 1950s, by various accounts, Elvis was determined to use Meridian, prominently associated with the late Jimmie Rodgers and other country music stars, as a stepping-stone. Even if he had little recognition or money — or a comfortable place to sleep.
“He was just a kid, wandering around, trying to get discovered,” said Roger Smith, manager of the historic Temple Theater, where Florida-based Cote Deonath will deliver an Elvis tribute performance on Aug. 25. “He was here a lot in this town. He was all over the place, trying to build his name and reputation.”
Elvis gets top billing today, predictably, in the Hall of Fame at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience on Front Street, a museum celebrating Mississippi legends from various art fields. An interactive station and documentary theater help to tell his remarkable story there. Elvis also claims a sidewalk walk-of-fame star near the entrance of the Mississippi State University Riley Center.
But some recall a more humble Elvis, hungry for a little respect and stage time.
Meridian native Sylvia Ray Roy, 87, a longtime New Orleans resident, found a simply-dressed Elvis, his guitar nearby, sleeping in the bleachers at Ray Stadium on the morning after an early Jimmie Rodgers festival music revue at the Meridian High complex. It was circa 1953, her high school junior year. She and a girlfriend had wandered down to the stadium from the Ray family home just up the hill, next to Poplar Springs Drive, curious about what the post-festival scene would look like.
Roy wasn’t sure how Elvis had traveled to Meridian (his family had moved from Tupelo to Memphis years earlier). He told her that appearing at the festival didn’t come with any promise of lodging.
“I did feel sorry for him,” Roy recalls. “He was grateful that he had the bleachers to sleep on — and that they let him perform.”
While there are reports that Elvis struggled to secure a spot in the May festival’s lineup in his early visits to Meridian, Roy said she had seen and been wowed by his animated singing at the stadium. Everybody seemed to be raving about this surprising new talent. She asked the visitor, “Are you the guy that was singing and wiggling last night?”
Roy and her friend, showing hospitality, invited Elvis up to the Ray family’s spacious Mission Revival home for coffee — her parents were elsewhere at the time. The budding musician later exchanged a few letters with the Meridian teenager, inviting her to come to one of his shows in another town. She said she declined, knowing her parents would oppose such a venture.
Several blocks north of the Ray house on Poplar Springs Drive, Elvis was among various musician visitors to the home of Virginia Shine Harvey, a Jimmie Rodgers cousin who taught guitar lessons in a small back-yard studio and warmly welcomed musicians active in Meridian. Elvis visited Harvey’s place at some point in the early ‘50s and took part in one of the jam sessions she hosted there, said Harvey’s grandson, Adrian Page, a Meridian pharmacist.
A visitor register kept by the family bears his name, Page said. “He performed over at the house and at that point he was not known,” he said.
Meanwhile, Zane Royal, a local graphics designer and the son of prominent movie theater owner A.L. Royal Sr., shares a story passed down by his stepmother Ann Royal, about an encounter she and her husband had with Elvis in the early ‘50s.
After closing down for the night a drive-in movie theater, the couple was driving back toward downtown Meridian on Eighth Street about 1 a.m. when they came across a young man with a guitar — Elvis — walking beside the street, alone. It was the night before a calf scramble talent show at Ray Stadium. A.L. Royal, deeply involved in entertainment activities around town, was curious and pulled over, his son said.
“Dad stopped and says, ‘Hey boy, what are you doing?’ and (Elvis) says, ‘I’m looking for a place to stay, I’m going to play in the talent show tomorrow night.’ Dad loads this guy up, puts him in the back of the car, and carries him to the Lamar Hotel, sends him in, saying, ‘You just tell them that Lloyd Royal (will cover the cost) and to send him the bill,’” Zane Royal said.
As the story goes, Elvis’ performance the following night caused a sensation, and word got around to an entertainment promoter in town scouting talent – Colonel Tom Parker – and Parker later approached A.L. Royal for details about the musician that the theater owner had helped. By that time, Elvis had left town, hitchhiking north on Highway 45, and the elder Royal urged Parker to drive that road in hopes of encountering the star-in-the-making, according to the family account.
If Parker, who would become famous as Elvis’ domineering manager, actually did meet Elvis during that road trip, it may have marked the first contact in a relationship that most historical accounts place in the late 1954-early 1955 time frame, hundreds of miles from Meridian.
Zane Royal’s belief that his father was instrumental in bringing Elvis and Parker together is reinforced by an experience in Memphis at the Peabody Hotel in the early ‘70s, when Royal was about 5 years old. Zane Royal said as he dined with his father and Parker, the music entrepreneur — holding court as he smoked a big cigar — bragged that “he was a rich man before, but my dad made sure he was very, very rich” when he became the catalyst for a future Elvis partnership.
Elvis Presley was securing big-celebrity status in May 1955 when he came to Meridian for the third annual Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Celebration, upstaging other stars in performances at Ray Stadium and the American Legion Hall, and riding in a pink and white Cadillac in a downtown parade that attracted an estimated 60,000. His rendering of numbers like “Baby Lets Play House” and “You’re a Heartbreaker” drove women crazy, foreshadowing times to come. It was a high-profile Elvis-Meridian embrace.
Those activities, well documented in pictures and festival accounts, are familiar to the Graceland archives in Memphis. But personal accounts of Elvis making the rounds of Meridian festivals, clubs, and other gatherings in 1953 and 1954 – including the reported early link to Colonel Parker – fall into an “unconfirmed” category for Graceland historian Michelle Wallace. “The stories (generally) with Elvis are just fantastic, but without documentation we just can’t say yes or no,” she said.
She noted that Elvis graduated from high school in Memphis on June 3, 1953, and was dubious about his mama allowing him to take road trips to Meridian during those days.
But locals vouch for the authenticity and importance of early Meridian appearances, even if specifics are difficult to pin down.
Longtime Meridian show producer and radio figure Ken Rainey recalls hearing about this exciting fresh talent in the early ‘50s, and trying to catch up with him as he landed gigs around town.
And Rainey, who would later broadcast from yearly candlelight vigils in Memphis after Elvis’ death, has no doubt that an ambitious young Elvis felt compelled to be part of local jam sessions like those playing out on a Poplar Springs Drive lawn.
“Everybody who was anybody would go to Virginia Shine Harvey’s house,” Rainey said.
